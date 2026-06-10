Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Flaunts Her Slim Figure in Zebra-Print Bikini: Photos

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, looked gorgeous as she showed off her physique on social media.

Meadow's short brunette bob was damp as she stood in the ocean, with scenic houses pictured behind her. In one snapshot, she leaned forward and clutched her chest as if she had just tripped.

The 27-year-old stripped down to a zebra-print two-piece during a sunny outing on Wednesday, June 10.

Just one day prior, she shared more vacation images on her Instagram feed, including a selfie of herself lounging in a wide-brimmed hat and resting her head on her shoulder while sitting on the sand.

Meadow is no stranger to a sultry snapshot. On May 13, she went braless in a lacy black slip dress and diamond necklace. The star held a Coca-Cola bottle in one hand and her phone in the other as she captured a mirror selfie.

"Cannes," she captioned her post.

At the time, Meadow attended the 79th Festival de Cannes for a reunion of her late father's iconic Fast and the Furious movie franchise. The young actress made a cameo in Fast X, which premiered in 2023.

This year, the Cannes Film Festival held a midnight screening at the Grand Théâtre Lumière on May 13. Meadow dressed up in a mustard yellow knit dress with a halter-style neckline and ruffled hem. Ahead of the event, she stopped for a selfie in a white robe with barrettes in her hair as she got glam.

"Celebrating 25 years of Fast with my family. So grateful," she wrote on Instagram.