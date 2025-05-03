Meadow Walker Bares Her Nipples in See-Through Dress During Chic NYC Event
Meadow Walker stunned as she went braless at a CULTURED event to celebrate the publication’s second annual CULT100 issue. The daughter of the late Paul Walker posed on the green carpet in a black see-through ensemble. Though her deep V-neckline was risqué enough, Meadow turned up the heat by flaunting her nipples.
She paired her racy look with clear, open-toed heels and a lengthy silver necklace, and she rocked a middle part in her long brunette locks, which she kept behind her shoulders to showcase her bare nipples. Meadow’s glam was subtle but dramatic enough to command the attention she deserved.
The chic event was held on Thursday, May 2, at the Guggenheim in New York City. According to CULTURED’s official website, one must meet specific qualifications to be honored as a member of The CULT100.
“To qualify, a candidate must be actively shaping and changing our culture in real time. The people on this list represent five generations and hail from the worlds of food, publishing, art, fashion, activism and entertainment,” the site explained. “To put this group together, CULTURED's editors leveraged the full strength of our network, tapping artists, writers, and cultural leaders to tell us who they look to when they want to feel challenged, hopeful and inspired.”
The description continued, “Some members of the CULT100 are household names; others have been working behind the scenes to make possible the cultural encounters that stop us in our tracks. In a time of binary thinking, the creators featured in this year’s list are embracing contradiction, bouncing willfully between disciplines, and refusing to take no for an answer.”
Meadow was welcomed to the star-studded event as a “conservationist” and was among many other influential stars, including Julia Fox, Joey Bada$$, Chloe Fineman, Walton Goggins, Sarah Jessica Parker and many more.
To carry on her father’s legacy, Meadow heads the Paul Walker Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting the environment and empowering individuals along the way. The movement also gives scholarships to young adults who are making their own environmental impact.
Meadow’s affinity for earth doesn’t stop at that, though. Additionally, she’s the global ambassador of Innoceana, a marine conservation nonprofit. According to their website, the foundation “is a global marine conservation organization that empowers communities to protect and restore our ocean through research-driven conservation, education, and advocacy for a sustainable marine future.”