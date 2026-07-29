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Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shows Off Her Slim Figure in Sidewalk Selfie: Photo

Image of Meadow Walker shared a summertime selfie to her Instagram story.
Source: MEGA: @meadowwalker/instagram

Meadow Walker shared a summertime selfie to her Instagram story.

July 29 2026, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

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Meadow Walker is showing off her toned physique once again!

The daughter of late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker recently shared a casual selfie on her Instagram story while posing outside.

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Image of Meadow Walker wore a matching workout set for the photo.
Source: @meadowwalker/instagram

Meadow Walker wore a matching workout set for the photo.

Standing on the sidewalk, Meadow kept her outfit simple as she stuck out her tongue and gestured a thumbs-up for the photo.

Wearing only a black sports bra and black shorts, the model raised her arm above her head to snap the photo, holding a red bag and appearing to listen to something through wired earphones.

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Continuing Her Father's Legacy

Image of Paul Walker tragically passed away in 2013 at 40-years-old in a car accident.
Source: MEGA

Paul Walker tragically passed away in 2013 at 40-years-old in a car accident.

Paul passed away in a car accident in November of 2013, and Meadow has continued to honor him since.

She launched the Paul Walker Foundation in 2015 and has remained close to his Fast & Furious costars, even starring in the franchise herself.

Most recently, Meadow reunited with the Fast & Furious family at the Cannes Film Festival to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the popular franchise's first movie. She was seen on the red carpet with Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez.

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'I Am So Blessed to Be Able to Honor My Father's Legacy'

Image of Meadow Walker shared she feels 'blessed' to be a part of the 'Fast & Furious' family.
Source: MEGA

Meadow Walker shared she feels 'blessed' to be a part of the 'Fast & Furious' family.

Back in 2023, Meadow starred in Fast X, the tenth main movie in the franchise. Just days before it was released, she teased her cameo on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote an emotional tribute, saying, "The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

She concluded, "I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x."

Following the premiere, Vin said in an interview with People, "It did something to my soul, to see her want to honor her father and to contribute in her own way to his life's work. It meant everything," about having Meadow on set.

'I Want to Share That Piece of Him With the World'

Image of Also to honor her late father, Meadow Walker started the Paul Walker Foundation in 2015.
Source: MEGA

Also to honor her late father, Meadow Walker started the Paul Walker Foundation in 2015.

Meadow also honored her father on what would have been his 42nd birthday in September 2015 by announcing the Paul Walker Foundation.

The organization is "dedicated to spontaneous acts of goodwill that empower young people and support the environment they live in."

Meadow wrote on Instagram, "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others."

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