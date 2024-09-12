Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow, 25, Shares Heartfelt Memorial in Honor of Her Late Dad's 51st Birthday: Photo
Meadow Walker expressed her unconditional love for her late father, Paul, on what would have been his 51st birthday.
On Thursday, September 12, the creator of the Paul Walker Foundation, 25, uploaded a rare photo of herself and the actor from her childhood.
In the sweet image, The Fast and the Furious alum, who passed at age 40, looked down at a young Meadow and smiled at her.
"Happy birthday to my best friend," she penned alongside the image. "I love and miss you so much every day. Thank you for everything. My forever guardian angel."
Meadow frequently shares snaps of her father on social media, particularly on the date of his death, November 30, and his birthday.
As OK! previously reported, like Meadow, Paul’s The Fast and the Furious costar Jordana Brewster admitted she is constantly reminiscing about the ‘00s heartthrob.
"I’m always thinking about him. He’s always right here [in my heart]," she stated of her on-screen husband in the famous action films.
"His death was so impactful," the 43-year-old actress said. "Because people understood on a very primal cellular level what a wonderful good soul he was."
Jordana also touched on her relationship with Meadow, noting how powerful her appearance in Fast X was for both viewers and the cast.
"Her cameo is a small reflection of what a huge part Meadow is in all of our lives," she shared. "She has a lot of traits that are very similar to Paul. I’m very, very proud of her."
While Meadow is still mourning the death of her father, she also recently experienced another tragedy: the end of her marriage to Louis Thornton-Allan.
In December, she took to Instagram to officially announce her separation from the actor.
"After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," Meadow’s message read. "This is truly a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy."
"We maintain mutual love and respect for one another and will continue to support each other," she added.
The former couple tied the knot in October 2021 on a beach in the Dominican Republic. Both Jordana and Vin Diesel attended the intimate wedding.
"A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions," Meadow said at the time. "We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly, it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration."