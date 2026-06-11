Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Goes Topless in Jaw-Dropping Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, shocked fans with a revealing Instagram photo while relaxing on a boat. The summertime snap showed Meadow concealing her topless torso with one hand as she covered her mouth with another. The 27-year-old actress and model didn't caption the jaw-dropping picture as she flaunted her tan lines in black and red floral bikini bottoms. Her short brown bob was wet and slicked back as she made direct eye contact with the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Gushed Over Her Beauty

Source: @meadow walker/instgram Meadow Walker shared the revealing snap on her Instagram page.

Fans chimed in via the comments section to marvel at Meadow's revealing photo and impressive physique. "Obsessed," one person said, while another wrote, "Dream girl." "You look incredible," a third drooled. The comments section was chock full of heart eyes and flame emojis, praising Meadow's latest spicy snap. Meadow began modeling professionally in 2017 and has strutted down the runway for Proenza Schouler and Alexander McQueen.

Article continues below advertisement

'Fast and Furious'

Source: MEGA Meadow Walker made a cameo in the 2023 film 'Fast X'

More recently, Meadow made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Fast and Furious franchise. "Celebrating 25 years of Fast with my family. So grateful," she wrote on Instagram. Her father, Paul, appeared in seven Fast and Furious movies before he died in a car crash in 2013. Meadow made a cameo in the latest franchise installment, Fast X, in 2023.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Meadow Walker Honors Her Dad

Source: MEGA Meadow Walker started the Paul Waker Foundation after her father's death.

During the premiere in 2023 in Rome, Italy, Meadow shared that she still feels her father's presence and believes he sends her signs from heaven. "For me, it's numbers. Four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers," she told E! at the time. "And I swear, whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him." Meadow started the Paul Walker Foundation in 2015 in honor of the late actor. "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passion," she wrote at the time. "I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others."

Source: MEGA Meadow Walker filed a wrongful death lawsuit after Paul Walker died in a car crash.