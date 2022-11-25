'She's Faking Everything About This!': Paula Abdul Called Out For Awkward Tap Dance Routine During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Abdul didn't win over fans when she performed a tap dance number during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24.
The video was posted to Twitter, and immediately users flocked to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the situation.
One person wrote, "Something is a little out of sync here though…come on. Not that hard to figure out!" while another added, "She's faking everything about this."
A third person weighed in, writing, "Wow lip syncing AND toe syncing at the same time. #Talented."
However, some people stuck up for the 60-year-old singer. One person said, "The most hilarious thing about these trolls hating on 60 year-old Paula Abdul - who still has dancing chops - is that all of them are both untalented and unaccomplished. Have SEVERAL seats! She’s an icon," while another stated, "I think it’s wonderful that she has overcome a lot of things to get here today, and she did a great job after all of the pain she was in for so long. People need to learn some grace. Tearing others down shows weak character."
Despite the negative comments, it seems like the American Idol alum didn't let anything get to her as she celebrated the holiday in sunny New York City.
"What a day!!! 🤩 If you missed the parade, it will be repeating today and tonight on NBC or you can stream it on the Peacock app! #macysparade," she captioned a photo of herself in the street via Instagram.
The dancer also shared the video clip of her tap dancing number on the 'gram.
"This was a DREAM COME TRUE! 💫 Thank you @jennieo & @hormelfoods for having me ride on your beautiful float, @macys for having me perform at your iconic parade, and my entire team for making this happen! I hope everyone has a healthy and happy Thanksgiving ♥️#bestthanksgivingever #MacysParade #Turkey #JennieO," she gushed.
"So proud of you @paulaabdul , you were incredible!! I love you ❤️❤️," said one user, with a second adding, "Incredible always. 🙌🙌😍."