Straight up — how does Paula Abdul look so good at 58 years old?

“Paula Abdul has been publicly promoting radio-frequency treatments for skin tightening and rejuvenation as a patient for quite a while. You can see the skin tightening effect on her face, neck, and body,” Dr. Frank Agullo, a plastic and cosmetic surgeon in El Paso, Texas, exclusively tells OK!.

Dr. Pam Agullo, a plastic surgeon, notes, “it is evident that Paula has had volume restoration with fillers around the cheeks, lips, and mouth, adding, “this has maintained her youthful and refreshed complexion on point.”

The singer shut down the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with a six-minute medley of her best bops, including “Straight Up,” “Opposites Attract” and “Cold Hearted.” The event was Abdul’s first televised awards show performance since the 1990 American Music Awards, and she clearly still has all of her dance moves!

BYE-BYE, BOOBS! CELEBS WHO HAD THEIR BREAST IMPLANTS REMOVED

In 2019, the brunette beauty admitted on The Wendy Williams Show that she got a procedure done before her Las Vegas shows began.

“Women of our age, we start really looking for aesthetic treatments that resonate with you,” she told Wendy Williams. “I was thinking, I’m going to have my residency, I want to do something but I wasn’t ready to have the big incisions or any face lift.

“I was looking, trying to navigate and I found this company called InMode,” she explained. “And they have these procedures called FaceTite and BodyTite, and what I loved about it is it’s minimally invasive, no visible scars, downtime, I was out, walking around 2-3 days later.”

22 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE DRASTICALLY CHANGED THEIR LOOK

Abdul “wanted a little sleeker jawline.”

“It’s a radio frequency laser technique. you can get numb [before] or if you’re a wimp like me, they can give you an Ativan,” she said. “An hour, maybe even less. I don’t remember, I remember being a little loopy. What I love about it there’s no visible scars, no big incision.”

Additionally, the former American Idol judge trained hard before she hit the stage in Sin City. “It’s very physically intense,” Abdul told PEOPLE about her routine. “I get up at 6 and I work with my trainer for an hour and a half. Then I go to rehearsals at about a quarter to 9. We do a warm-up and then we dance. We go from about 9:45 until 7 p.m., and we take one day off.

FIT LADIES! OLIVIA MUNN, MIRANDA KERR AND MORE CELEBS WHO FOLLOW THE 80/20 DIET

“I do a lot of stretching,” she added. “When I’m with my trainer I’m doing Pilates, I’m doing a lot of back and core work. Even though I’m dancing all day I often do straight cardio just so that I’m conditioning my body. And after each performance I usually get in an ice-cold tub. It’s not fun! It shocks your body, but it helps with inflammation.”