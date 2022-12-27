Paula Abdul Called Out By Fans For Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: 'Who Is This?'

“@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party ✨🎉,” she captioned the Friday, December 24, update. “Merry Christmas!🎄🎅🏼 I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer♥️ XoP."

STRAIGHT UP: PLASTIC SURGEONS DISH ON HOW PAULA ABDUL 'MAINTAINS HER YOUTHFUL' LOOK

The pictures gave a glimpse into the bash, Abdul posing with celebs like Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff. However, social media users could not help but notice how strange the pop icon looked.