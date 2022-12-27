Paula Abdul Called Out By Fans For Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: 'Who Is This?'
Paula Abdul's fans are calling her out.
The tables turned on the former American Idol judge, 60, after followers critiqued her use of photoshop in snaps from Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas bash.
“@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party ✨🎉,” she captioned the Friday, December 24, update. “Merry Christmas!🎄🎅🏼 I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer♥️ XoP."
The pictures gave a glimpse into the bash, Abdul posing with celebs like Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff. However, social media users could not help but notice how strange the pop icon looked.
“This looks like a completely different person,” one concerned user wrote underneath the post. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another added.
“Holy s**t!! She looks like a little girl,” an additional person penned, pointing out her abnormally smoothed out features. “Someone stole Paula’s Insta..that’s an entirely different face!” a fourth fan exclaimed, while a completely confused user commented, “Who is this? Where is Paula?"
“Why do you need these extreme filters! You’re making young girls and women feel that they need filters that they can’t be proud of themselves the way they are and that’s very very sad!” one continued.
“Please calm down on the photoshopping. Your [sic] gorgeous without it. No need to set false expectations/reality,” another agreed.
Abdul was previously called out for her odd appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade due to her awkward performance, prompting people to accuse her of lip syncing. "Something is a little out of sync here though…come on. Not that hard to figure out!" declared a viewer, while another added, "She's faking everything about this."
"Wow lip syncing AND toe syncing at the same time. #Talented," an additional person sarcastically wrote about the odd song and dance combo.
Abdul has yet to comment on all of the speculation.