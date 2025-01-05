or
The Ultimate Power Couple! Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's Cutest Moments: Photos

Composite photo of Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson.
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson love to show off their happy marriage on social media.

By:

Jan. 5 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson make one stunning couple!

The Grown Ups 2 actress, 36, and the professional golfer, 40, married in 2022 during a lavish Tennessee wedding and have continued to show off their love for each other on social media.

The duo, who got engaged in 2013, took their time to get to the alter. However, it wasn't because either of them were hesitant. "I love traveling with Dustin. I love being there with him. We have fun, we love being with each other. I'm the girl saying my husband loves to hang out with me, okay, but that's how I feel," Gretzky gushed in a 2024 interview about their hectic lifestyle.

Johnson is equally obsessed with his wife. "She's such a big supporter of mine ... obviously, with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you," the athlete explained of Gretzky in a 2020 interview. "I've spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or traveling on the road, whatever it is. So you need that special person, especially with the kids, she does a great job taking care of everything else, so all I got to do is worry about golf."

In 2015, the pair welcomed their son, Tatum, and their second son, River, was born in 2017. "I'm so thankful for my family and the new addition River Jones Johnson," Johnson penned in an Instagram update after their second child arrived.

"It’s hard to describe, but just from the first day he’s born, your perspective on life completely changes. Things that were important aren’t important anymore. He’s kind of the only thing that’s really important and being there for him and being a role model for him," he said of how much he loves being a father to his boys. "It kind of makes life a lot easier I think, just because there’s just one thing that’s kind of all you think about. It definitely simplifies stuff."

Scroll through the gallery below to see the duo's cutest moments together.

Gretzky and Johnson looked chicer than ever during a fancy night out.

The parents-of-two got cozy while taking a ride on a golf cart.

Gretzky and Johnson dressed to the nines for Halloween.

The gorgeous pair stunned during the brunette babe's recent birthday party.

Johnson sipped on a beer while he and Gretzky stunned in their best cowboy gear.

The power couple posed while at a concert.

People conducted the 2024 interview with Gretzky.

People conducted the 2020 interview with Johnson.

