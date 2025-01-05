The Ultimate Power Couple! Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's Cutest Moments: Photos

The duo, who got engaged in 2013, took their time to get to the alter. However, it wasn't because either of them were hesitant. "I love traveling with Dustin. I love being there with him. We have fun, we love being with each other. I'm the girl saying my husband loves to hang out with me, okay, but that's how I feel," Gretzky gushed in a 2024 interview about their hectic lifestyle.

Johnson is equally obsessed with his wife. "She's such a big supporter of mine ... obviously, with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you," the athlete explained of Gretzky in a 2020 interview. "I've spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or traveling on the road, whatever it is. So you need that special person, especially with the kids, she does a great job taking care of everything else, so all I got to do is worry about golf."