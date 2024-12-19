Paulina Gretzky Sizzles in Red Dress as She Celebrates Her Birthday With Husband Dustin Johnson: Photos
Paulina Gretzky sizzled in a red dress while celebrating her birthday alongside her husband, Dustin Johnson, and her pals.
"𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗂 𝖻𝗂𝗍 𝗈𝗅𝖽𝖾𝗋🍸," the star, 36, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Thursday, December 19.
In the pictures, the brunette beauty enjoyed a drink while sitting with her friends at a nice dinner.
Of course, people thought Gretzky, who shares two sons, Tatum Gretzky Johnson and River Jones Johnson with the golfer, 40, looked amazing. One person wrote, "You’re stunning ❤️❤️," while another said, "Gorg birthday girl !!! ❤️🎂."
A third person added, "❤️ 😍 gorgeous bday girl 🍸! Cheers to YOU 🙌🏻," while a fourth said, "Happy birthday beauty!!! Hope you had the best time!! 🍸💃🏼."
The mom-of-two was also surrounded by her family, including her father, Wayne Gretzky, and her brothers Trevor and Ty.
Paulina met Dustin back in 2009, but they didn't start dating until 2013. They got engaged within less than a year before they got married in April 2022.
Earlier this year, Paulina spoke about their lives during an episode Netflix's Full Swing.
"The U.S. Open being in [Los Angeles] made it a lot more special," she began in the clip.
"I love traveling with Dustin. I love being there with him. We have fun, we love being with each other. I'm the girl saying my husband loves to hang out with me, okay, but that's how I feel," she continued.
During an interview for Golf.com's YouTube series, The Scoop, the pair spoke about how they met through Paulina's mom, Janet.
"I wanted nothing to do with him at the time, but lo and behold, love of my life," she admitted.
Their first date was at her house, which made it easy to connect. "Honestly, it let us be our authentic selves where it didn't feel like too much pressure," she added.
Over the years, the pair have packed on the PDA during his golf tournaments.
"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," he told Golfweek. "And they'll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they're the most important thing."