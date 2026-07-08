PHOTOS Paulina Gretzky Relaxes in String Bikini on Vacation After Attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Photos Source: MEGA,@paulinagretzky/instagram Paulina Gretzky looked chill as she took a vacation following Taylor Swift's wedding. Olivia Callanan July 8 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Paulina Gretzky, 37, is soaking up all the summer sun she can get! On Tuesday, July 7, the model took to her Instagram Story to post snapshots of her vacation. In the first photo, she can be seen wearing a lime green string bikini while lounging on a chair at what appears to be a hotel. She kept it colorful by accessorizing the look with an orange bucket hat and a rainbow beach bag from Miu Miu, finishing off the outfit with simple black sunnies and black flip-flops.

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Rest and Relaxation

Source: @paulinagretzky/instagram Paulina Gretzky lounged in a tiny bikini while on vacation.

Gretzky stuck with her colorful theme in a stunning multicolor crochet outfit as her Instagram Story continued. The summery maxi dress featured a halter neck with a low back and cutouts throughout it, showing off her toned and tanned figure. Keeping the accessories simple, she used a mini orange bag with the same black sunnies and a pair of white flip-flops. She was joined by friend and celebrity hairstylist Jeremy Cohen, who wore a matching blue and white set with brown loafers as the duo posed for pictures together.

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Before the Vacation

Source: @paulinagretzky/instagram Paulina Gretzky showing off in a fully crochet maxi dress.

Her vacation comes just days after she attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile wedding with her husband, two-time major champion golfer Dustin Johnson. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky had fans obsessing over what she wore to the July 3 celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Sharing photos to her Instagram, she showed off in the elegant all-black look. She paired the lace strapless gown with plenty of diamonds, and her hair was pulled up into a low bun, while Johnson sported a classic black tuxedo.

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Her Fans Approved

Source: @paulinagretzky/instagram Paulina Gretzky looked stunning in her dress for the A-list wedding.

She received an excess of compliments from her fans in the comment section. "OBSESSING OVER THIS WHOLE LOOK 🖤✨🔥," said one person. A second wrote, "The Look, The Details, executed to perfection! 💖✨." "Absolutely gorgeous in every single way 😍💝😘😘," commented a third.

Star-Studded Wedding

Source: @paulinagretzky/instagram Paulina Gretzky attended the wedding with her husband, Dustin Johnson.