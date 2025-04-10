'Grateful' Paulina Porizkova, 60, Stuns in Blue Bikini as She Celebrates Her Birthday With Makeup-Free Selfie

Paulina Porizkova's modeling career kicked off in the '80s.

In her social media post from Wednesday, April 9, the model posed in a blue bikini and showed off her flawless makeup-free face.

Paulina Porizkova posted a stunning selfie on Instagram as she celebrated her 60th birthday.

The fashion model was supported with plenty of compliments and birthday wishes on her Instagram post.

“Reached level 60 today! Grateful, inspired, full of joy and waaaay too busy enjoying it all to post more — for now,” the star captioned her post. “And THANK ALL OF YOU FOR THE BEST WISHES — I APPRECIATE THEM AND YOU SO MUCH! Back next week to share all the fun — but for now, l'm living it.”

The fashion model said she felt ‘grateful’ as she celebrated her 60th birthday.

Nearly 2,000 fans commented with their support, saying how shocked they were to learn Porizkova’s age.

“60 never looked so good,” wrote one individual, while another penned, “You do not look a day over 20 years old, you are ageless."

“Looking better than ever!” a third agreed.

The model’s career took off in 1984 after she became the first Central European woman to appear on the cover of the swimsuit issue for Sports Illustrated.