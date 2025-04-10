or
'Grateful' Paulina Porizkova, 60, Stuns in Blue Bikini as She Celebrates Her Birthday With Makeup-Free Selfie

photo of Paulina Porizkova
Source: @paulinaporizkova/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova's modeling career kicked off in the '80s.

By:

April 10 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Paulina Porizkova posted a stunning selfie on Instagram as she celebrated her 60th birthday.

In her social media post from Wednesday, April 9, the model posed in a blue bikini and showed off her flawless makeup-free face.

Source: @paulinaporizkova/Instagram

The fashion model was supported with plenty of compliments and birthday wishes on her Instagram post.

“Reached level 60 today! Grateful, inspired, full of joy and waaaay too busy enjoying it all to post more — for now,” the star captioned her post. “And THANK ALL OF YOU FOR THE BEST WISHES — I APPRECIATE THEM AND YOU SO MUCH! Back next week to share all the fun — but for now, l'm living it.”

paulina porizkova stuns blue bikini celebrates birthday selfie makeup free
Source: mega

The fashion model said she felt ‘grateful’ as she celebrated her 60th birthday.

Nearly 2,000 fans commented with their support, saying how shocked they were to learn Porizkova’s age.

“60 never looked so good,” wrote one individual, while another penned, “You do not look a day over 20 years old, you are ageless."

“Looking better than ever!” a third agreed.

The model’s career took off in 1984 after she became the first Central European woman to appear on the cover of the swimsuit issue for Sports Illustrated.

model paulina porizkova stuns blue bikini celebrates birthday selflie makeup free
Source: mega

Paulina Porizkova said she gained 15 pounds after undergoing a bilateral hip replacement in 2024.

Paulina Porizkova

In January, Porizkova revealed she gained 15 pounds after undergoing a bilateral hip replacement in 2024. However, she said she hadn’t noticed the change because she was “so happy with life.”

“I had no idea I had gained all this weight until I went to Paris for my first modeling job of the year, which was in September," the model added.

paulina porizkova stuns blue bikini celebrates birthday makeup free selfie
Source: mega

Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein have been dating for two years.

While much of her Instagram posts feature her timeless beauty, Porizkova has also shared insight into her relationship with Jeff Greenstein, 62, whom she began dating in 2023.

In a social media post from February, Porizkova confessed she knew right away that the TV writer and producer was the one for her.

fashion model paulina porizkova stuns blue bikini celebrates birthday makeup free
Source: mega

The model said she fell in love instantly with her boyfriend.

“Tonight, two years ago, we met in person. I already knew. After a month of hour-long conversations, I only had one question. And it could only be answered one way. With a kiss. Our goal is to keep kissing — everywhere and all the time. Jeff Greenstein, wherever you're going — I'm going your way,” the fashion model captioned her post.

Porizkova previously married Ric Ocasek in 1989. They welcomed two sons, Jonathan Raven Ocasek and Oliver Ocasek, before splitting in 2017. Ric died at the age of 75 in 2019 before their divorce was finalized.

