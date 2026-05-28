Paulina Porizkova Forced to 'Start Over' 4 Days Before Wedding to Jeff Greenstein as She’s Evicted From NYC Apartment: 'I Begged and Pleaded'
May 28 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET
Paulina Porizkova experienced some unexpected turbulence ahead of her Italian wedding to Jeff Greenstein.
The model, 61, revealed on the Tuesday, May 26, episode of her “Twenty Good Summers” podcast that she was kicked out of her NYC apartment, just four days before she was set to marry her fiancé abroad.
Porizkova has lived in Manhattan since 2021, but the landlord did not allow her to extend her lease this year.
“No matter how great a tenant I was for six years, he didn’t really want to give us an extension on the lease, even though I begged and pleaded,” she explained. “And so we have to move out of here four days before we get married in Italy. Not great. We are both over 60, and we are starting again.”
The 61-year-old further lamented, “We’re starting over completely, both of us, because we are about to move out of this apartment that I love so much, that has kept me safe, and where I’ve sort of grown up to be a woman, I feel.”
Luckily, Porizkova can jet off to her country house or spend time at Greenstein’s place in California in the meantime.
“We’re very privileged souls,” she emphasized. “I do have a country house that I co-own with my sons [Jonathan and Oliver]. And so we can move up there, which is kind of further away from New York City. Or we still have Jeff’s house in L.A., which we are in the process of selling, but for the time being, we can go there.”
Greenstein added, “We cannot complain, but it is an unexpected happenstance. This is not how we would have drawn it up. Getting kicked out of this apartment four days before the wedding and coming back to nothing in New York is not what we planned.”
- Paulina Porizkova, 60, Reveals She's Engaged to Jeff Greenstein as She Flashes New Ring: Photos
- Model Paulina Porizkova, 56, Declares 'Sex Gets Better With Age' As She Goes Fully Nude For 'Vogue' Cover
- Paulina Porizkova Shares A Tearful Selfie Following Aaron Sorkin Split: 'Everyday Is Not A Happy Day In The Path Of Recovery'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The couple further explained their housing disaster in an Instagram Reel on Tuesday.
“Friends, we’re getting kicked out of our apartment four days before our wedding — thanks, Unsympathetic Landlord! — which, along with some relevant emails from our faithful fanbase, spurred us to do an episode about moving: when to move in together, how to harmonize lives and tastes, and all the emotions such transitions unleash. Pack a box and join the fun!” they captioned their post.
When Did Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein Start Dating?
Porizkova started dating Greenstein in 2023 after they met on dating app Raya, and they got engaged in July 2025. She was also previously married to Ric Ocasek from 1989 to 2019.
Paulina Porizkova Describes Her Ideal Man
On the February 17 episode of her “Twenty Good Summers” podcast, the author detailed what qualities she looked for in a husband.
“I didn’t want to be dating a man who was 60 and never committed and didn’t have children,” she explained. “I feel like, for me…I wanted my equal, and my equal is somebody who has gone through relationships, who has learned to do better or wants to learn to do better, to understand what it’s like to be a parent and understand that we will always put our children ahead of anything else. Our child is always our priority. If you don’t have children, you might not understand it that deeply…it’s just easier. I have to spend less energy on teaching you what matters to me because you have the same set of requirements or priorities.”