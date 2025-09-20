Paulina Porizkova Reflects on Her 'Selfish' Love Story With Ric Ocasek — 6 Years After His Death
Sept. 20 2025, Published 10:28 a.m. ET
Paulina Porizkova is taking a moment to reflect on her "selfish" relationship with late ex-husband Ric Ocasek, who passed away six years ago.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Porizkova shared insights into their unique bond, explaining how their experiences molded them into a perfect match. "Our childhood scars were placed in such a way that we fit perfectly together," the model revealed.
While Porizkova recognized the beauty in how their marriage functioned, she slipped in a subtle jab at the Cars frontman. "I wanted to help him. I wanted to mend him. I wanted to heal the little scared boy in his heart who he was so intent on protecting that he armored up against even me," she wrote.
The actress elaborated that Ocasek desired someone who would "make him look good."
"He, in turn, wanted to be adored by someone of public value," Porizkova said.
Reflecting on their past, she expressed gratitude despite their differences.
"Today, I will be grateful for all the years we embraced in a perfect fit — whatever the reasons," she concluded.
In the nostalgic throwback photo accompanying the post, Porizkova smiled while hugging Ocasek, who stood with his arms crossed.
The former couple shares two sons, Jonathan, 31 and Oliver, 27. They separated in 2017 and publicized their split in 2018.
"Our family has always been — and still is — a well-built car," she mused. "When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So, we're ditching the bicycle."
Ocasek passed away from heart disease in 2019. Porizkova recounted the moment she discovered him peacefully asleep when bringing him coffee, realizing he had passed away overnight.
At the time of his death, Porizkova cared for Ocasek after his surgery. However, she was later cut out of his will, a move she saw as "unfair."
"I was still coming to terms with that traumatic experience," she shared in a 2021 interview, referring to herself as the rocker's "soul emotional provider."
The former supermodel claimed that Ocasek had restricted her from pursuing her own interests and even dictated her appearance. In October 2021, she reached a settlement with his estate.
Now in a new chapter, Porizkova began dating Jeff Greenstein in 2023 after a brief romance with Aaron Sorkin, and the couple got engaged in July.