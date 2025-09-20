Paulina Porizkova Reflects on Her 'Selfish' Love Story With Ric Ocasek — 6 Years After His Death

Article continues below advertisement

Paulina Porizkova is taking a moment to reflect on her "selfish" relationship with late ex-husband Ric Ocasek, who passed away six years ago. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Porizkova shared insights into their unique bond, explaining how their experiences molded them into a perfect match. "Our childhood scars were placed in such a way that we fit perfectly together," the model revealed.

Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram Paulina Porizkova admitted she wanted to heal her ex-husband's inner scars in an Instagram post.

While Porizkova recognized the beauty in how their marriage functioned, she slipped in a subtle jab at the Cars frontman. "I wanted to help him. I wanted to mend him. I wanted to heal the little scared boy in his heart who he was so intent on protecting that he armored up against even me," she wrote. The actress elaborated that Ocasek desired someone who would "make him look good." "He, in turn, wanted to be adored by someone of public value," Porizkova said.

Source: Mega Ric Ocasek, the frontman of Cars, died of heart disease in 2019.

Reflecting on their past, she expressed gratitude despite their differences. "Today, I will be grateful for all the years we embraced in a perfect fit — whatever the reasons," she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram Paulina Porizkova posted a throwback photo of her and Ric Ocasek six years after his passing.

In the nostalgic throwback photo accompanying the post, Porizkova smiled while hugging Ocasek, who stood with his arms crossed. The former couple shares two sons, Jonathan, 31 and Oliver, 27. They separated in 2017 and publicized their split in 2018.

Source: Mega Ric Ocasek reportedly left Paulina Porizkova out of his will, despite his ex-wife becoming his caretaker.

"Our family has always been — and still is — a well-built car," she mused. "When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So, we're ditching the bicycle." Ocasek passed away from heart disease in 2019. Porizkova recounted the moment she discovered him peacefully asleep when bringing him coffee, realizing he had passed away overnight.

At the time of his death, Porizkova cared for Ocasek after his surgery. However, she was later cut out of his will, a move she saw as "unfair." "I was still coming to terms with that traumatic experience," she shared in a 2021 interview, referring to herself as the rocker's "soul emotional provider."

Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram Paulina Porizkova has now moved on with fiancé Jeff Greenstein.