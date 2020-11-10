Rock legend Ric Ocasek may be beloved for his extensive catalog of timeless, catchy tunes with his band the Cars, but his personal life was not as cleanly written as his hit singles. His oldest son, Chris Otcasek, is publicly terming him a “narcissist” and a “deadbeat” that wasn’t present in his life.

On September 15, the one-year anniversary of Ocasek’s death, Otcasek (who uses the original spelling of the family name) posted to Instagram a photo of himself and brother Adam with Ocasek, captioning it, “You don’t exist…we didn’t either.”

He added a string of hashtags, including the “narcissist” and “deadbeat” descriptions, as well as such biting ones as “deserted,” “ghosted,” “ignored” and “throwawaykids.”

Otcasek and his brother Adam are from Ocasek’s first marriage, which ended in 1971 while his mother was still pregnant with Adam. Ocasek then went on to his second wife, with whom he had two more sons. One of those sons, Eron, offered up warm support for his half-brother, commenting on the Instagram post, “You’re my bro and inspiration.” Otcasek’s daughter and nephew also chimed in with loving sentiments assuring him that he is very important to them.

The 56-year-old Otcasek, who pursued his own music career in the late ’80s, told Page Six that he’d never had a real relationship with his famous dad. “My father, in essence, died the day I was born. He was never present, he was never there. Even when he was, he was never there and that’s the abandonment that I’m referring to.”

Otcasek is not the only family member who has recently spoken out about a complicated relationship with the Rock And Roll Hall of Famer. Ocasek’s third wife, model Paulina Porizkova — with whom he had his two final sons — has been opening up more and more about the issues in their 28-year marriage.

Having made headlines for being left out of her husband’s will — by his own words, because she “abandoned” him — the model has been gradually letting fans know that their life together was far from the fairytale it seemed.

In an Instagram post on November 6, Porizkova shared a photo of herself looking contemplative. She wrote to her followers, “If you follow me because you believe I’m a tragic/romantic widow bereft of the great love of her life-you may want to unfollow. While my love for my husband was steady and my trust in him absolute, I was clearly delusional.

“I believed I knew him,” she added. “I believed we had the same definition of ‘love.’ Grieving him is an equal amount of heartbreak and rage.”

The couple shocked many when they announced their “peaceful separation” in 2018. They never formally divorced. Ocasek also cut out both of his oldest sons from his will.

As for Otcasek’s post, Porizkova added her own affectionate comment to her stepson, letting him know that despite his father’s abandonment, he matters to her. “You created your own existence. You love and are loved in return,” she wrote.