Paulina Porizkova, 61, Shows Off Her Flaws in Unfiltered Photos and Fires Back at Online Critics: 'Some Truths Aren't All Flattering'
Oct. 19 2026, Published 7:57 a.m. ET
Paulina Porizkova isn't afraid to show the realities of aging, and she's making sure her followers know there's more to beauty than a perfectly sculpted jawline.
The 61-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, to share a series of makeup-free photos highlighting the wrinkles, loose skin and other natural changes that come with getting older.
Porizkova's candid post came after a follower complimented her youthful appearance, prompting the former Sports Illustrated cover star to reveal how camera angles can create a misleading impression.
"Thank you so much for the compliment, @deniquo," Porizkova began. "I really do appreciate it."
However, she wanted to offer a more realistic look at her appearance.
"And in kind, I thought I'll show you some truths that aren't all that flattering," she continued.
She Shows Off Her Natural Face and Neck
In the Instagram carousel, the author demonstrated how dramatically her appearance could change depending on the angle of the camera.
While one photo highlighted her defined jawline, others showed the natural folds and loose skin around her neck.
The model explained that she wanted to be transparent about the physical changes she's experienced rather than create unrealistic expectations for other women.
"Because I do not like to gatekeep," she wrote. "I understand why others do it; people can get really mean."
She added, "Because age IS the great equalizer. Unless you have a big bank account and lots of spare time, all of us will have wrinkles and sags and soft necks and jowls. But also, hopefully, a greater understanding of why we are amazing. And it’s not because we have snatched jaws."
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She Previously Fired Back at Critics Over Her Stomach
Porizkova's latest post follows another candid Instagram moment earlier this month.
As OK! previously reported, the former supermodel posed topless in black-and-white bikini bottoms on October 5 after receiving a comment questioning why she discussed her body insecurities.
"Still depressed?" she asked while deliberately pushing out her belly.
In another image, she showed how her stomach appeared while lying down. "This is what a supermodel's stomach looks like lying down."
Paulina Continues to Challenge Beauty Standards
Porizkova has become increasingly outspoken about the pressure women face to maintain a youthful appearance.
As OK! previously reported, the model opened up about getting older.
“This one is for you, ladies of Instagram, and those of you who sometimes stop me on the street just to say ‘hi’ and ‘thank you,’” Porizkova said in a video message on September 27. “I”m a little bit shocked by the thank-yous, like maybe I still think I don’t deserve it, but [I’m] getting over that! I guess maybe the thank-you is for not making you feel alone about not being psyched about aging.”
“Aging is such a privilege when we get to do it,” she expressed. “And yet, it’s so on the line, especially when it comes to women. We get dismissed from the main tables when we age. We are expected to go silent. We are expected to sort of withdraw from polite society.”