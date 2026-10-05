Topless Paulina Porizkova Slams Commenter for Judging Women's Aging Bodies: 'This Is What a Supermodel's Stomach Looks Like'

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Paulina Porizkova posed topless to fire back at critics. The former supermodel, 61, covered up her bare torso in only black-and-white bikini bottoms while capturing a mirror selfie for an October 5 Instagram post. Along with her envy-worthy figure, Porizkova included a previous comment left on her page which passive aggressively disparaged women's aging bodies.

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Source: @PAULINAPORIZKOVA/INSTAGRAM Paulina Porizkova showed off her natural body in mirror selfies.

"Oh, God! When I see a supermodel who, at 61, looks way better than half the women I know in their 20s talking about not having a flat stomach (because of a super mini pouch whenever she pushes her upper body down), or not having a fresh, beautiful face anymore; it honestly makes me feel very depressed," the critic wore. To fire back, Porizkova showed off her protruding lower belly. "Still depressed?" she asked, making a face while pushing out her stomach, wearing only the tiny bikini bottoms.

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Source: @PAULINAPORIZKOVA/INSTAGRAM Paulina Porizkova even showed off several angles of her stomach.

In another slide, the star showed an angle of her belly while lying down, jiggling the loose skin with her fingers. "This is what a supermodel's stomach looks like lying down," she added. Porizkova went on to lecture her follower for commenting on a woman's figure, even explaining the history of body image for women in the Western world. "Soft and protruding bellies on women were always seen as beautiful," she said, highlighting research that explained women's beauty standards changed at the turn of the century.

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'You Look Like a Supermodel'

Source: @PAULINAPORIZKOVA/INSTAGRAM Paulina Porizkova detailed the history of women's body types.

"We went from the flat-front corset to the boy-form bodies to the gym bodies of today," she continued. Porizkova cheered on women who looked like her, with their stomachs never flat even "on their best day," while showing off her figure in several more topless snaps. "You too are beautiful," she gushed. "And look like a supermodel."

How Did Followers React?

Source: @PAULINAPORIZKOVA/INSTAGRAM Paulina Porizkova's post attracted praise from her followers.