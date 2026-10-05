Topless Paulina Porizkova Slams Commenter for Judging Women's Aging Bodies: 'This Is What a Supermodel's Stomach Looks Like'
Oct. 5 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Paulina Porizkova posed topless to fire back at critics.
The former supermodel, 61, covered up her bare torso in only black-and-white bikini bottoms while capturing a mirror selfie for an October 5 Instagram post.
Along with her envy-worthy figure, Porizkova included a previous comment left on her page which passive aggressively disparaged women's aging bodies.
"Oh, God! When I see a supermodel who, at 61, looks way better than half the women I know in their 20s talking about not having a flat stomach (because of a super mini pouch whenever she pushes her upper body down), or not having a fresh, beautiful face anymore; it honestly makes me feel very depressed," the critic wore.
To fire back, Porizkova showed off her protruding lower belly.
"Still depressed?" she asked, making a face while pushing out her stomach, wearing only the tiny bikini bottoms.
In another slide, the star showed an angle of her belly while lying down, jiggling the loose skin with her fingers.
"This is what a supermodel's stomach looks like lying down," she added.
Porizkova went on to lecture her follower for commenting on a woman's figure, even explaining the history of body image for women in the Western world.
"Soft and protruding bellies on women were always seen as beautiful," she said, highlighting research that explained women's beauty standards changed at the turn of the century.
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'You Look Like a Supermodel'
"We went from the flat-front corset to the boy-form bodies to the gym bodies of today," she continued.
Porizkova cheered on women who looked like her, with their stomachs never flat even "on their best day," while showing off her figure in several more topless snaps.
"You too are beautiful," she gushed. "And look like a supermodel."
How Did Followers React?
Commenters quickly chimed in to gush over Porizkova's inspirational post, noting they felt seen as she paraded her topless figure on the internet.
"I’m 61 and just now appreciating my tummy bump," one person confessed. "And at the end of the day, after eating the 45 grams of fiber I need to be healthy, boy does it bump!"
"Thank you," another commended her. "Why do we always have to offer up evidence, even to other women, as proof of our bodies as our bodies are, as if we aren't all on time's continuum, both older and younger and perfect and imperfect as we are all at once all the time."
"People’s inner pain and shame can make them say some ugly things, when all she truly wants is to feel good and beautiful in her body," another assessed.
"Learned with age. Our bodies change. Stay healthy and embrace," a fourth added. "Also learned. Comparison gets you NOWHERE. The difference is the beauty."