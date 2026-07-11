Paulina Porizkova Stands Strong Against Weight Gain Critics: 'I'm More Confident Than Ever'

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Paulina Porizkova expressed her unwavering confidence in a recent Instagram post addressing comments about her weight gain. The 61-year-old supermodel, known for her candidness, shared her feelings about body acceptance, rejecting unsolicited advice about weight loss.

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Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram Paulina Porizkova responded to comments about her recent 20-pound weight gain.

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In her video posted on June 18, Porizkova mentions the overwhelming support she received after discussing her 20-pound weight gain. “From my last post about gaining weight and being ok with — I got a lot of love and support from you all — and a few peeps who helpfully wanted to let me know that if I ate and exercised the right way, I COULD get rid of the weight,” she stated. She acknowledged the messages from those who offered diet plans for a fee, emphasizing her awareness of potential solutions.

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Source: mega Paulina Porizkova acknowledged receiving both support and unsolicited advice after discussing her weight gain on social media.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram Paulina Porzikov uploaded a video in which she spoke about body image issues.

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Porizkova showcased her body in a bold red lingerie set, confidently declaring that she is more comfortable in her skin than ever before. “And at this point in my life I’m more comfortable in this body than I’ve ever been,” she asserted. She highlighted that maintaining a youthful appearance often requires significant time and financial investment, stating, “To resist to age takes an awful lot of time and money.”

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Source: mega Paulina Porizkova said maintaining a youthful appearance often requires significant time, effort and money.

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The supermodel reflected on her modeling career, expressing that she once took her body for granted. She recalled dealing with insecurities, stating, “This one works hard for her body.” Porizkova revealed her commitment to fitness, detailing her workout routine that includes heavy weights, Pilates and cardio. She emphasized the importance of appreciating her body for its strength and resilience.

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Source: mega Paulina Porizkova reflected on her modeling career and admitted she once took her body for granted while focusing too much on perceived flaws.