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Paulina Porizkova Stands Strong Against Weight Gain Critics: 'I'm More Confident Than Ever'

split photo of Paulina Porizkova
Source: mega; @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova embraces body confidence after gaining weight, as she rejects criticism.

July 11 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Paulina Porizkova expressed her unwavering confidence in a recent Instagram post addressing comments about her weight gain.

The 61-year-old supermodel, known for her candidness, shared her feelings about body acceptance, rejecting unsolicited advice about weight loss.

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image of Paulina Porizkova responded to comments about her recent 20-pound weight gain.
Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova responded to comments about her recent 20-pound weight gain.

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In her video posted on June 18, Porizkova mentions the overwhelming support she received after discussing her 20-pound weight gain.

“From my last post about gaining weight and being ok with — I got a lot of love and support from you all — and a few peeps who helpfully wanted to let me know that if I ate and exercised the right way, I COULD get rid of the weight,” she stated.

She acknowledged the messages from those who offered diet plans for a fee, emphasizing her awareness of potential solutions.

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image of Paulina Porizkova acknowledged receiving both support and unsolicited advice after discussing her weight gain on social media.
Source: mega

Paulina Porizkova acknowledged receiving both support and unsolicited advice after discussing her weight gain on social media.

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Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porzikov uploaded a video in which she spoke about body image issues.

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Porizkova showcased her body in a bold red lingerie set, confidently declaring that she is more comfortable in her skin than ever before.

“And at this point in my life I’m more comfortable in this body than I’ve ever been,” she asserted.

She highlighted that maintaining a youthful appearance often requires significant time and financial investment, stating, “To resist to age takes an awful lot of time and money.”

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image of Paulina Porizkova said maintaining a youthful appearance often requires significant time, effort and money.
Source: mega

Paulina Porizkova said maintaining a youthful appearance often requires significant time, effort and money.

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The supermodel reflected on her modeling career, expressing that she once took her body for granted.

She recalled dealing with insecurities, stating, “This one works hard for her body.”

Porizkova revealed her commitment to fitness, detailing her workout routine that includes heavy weights, Pilates and cardio. She emphasized the importance of appreciating her body for its strength and resilience.

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image of Paulina Porizkova reflected on her modeling career and admitted she once took her body for granted while focusing too much on perceived flaws.
Source: mega

Paulina Porizkova reflected on her modeling career and admitted she once took her body for granted while focusing too much on perceived flaws.

Porizkova’s message resonates with many, as she champions body positivity in an industry that often promotes unrealistic standards. She acknowledges the societal pressures on women to conform to certain body types but encourages embracing individuality.

As she continues to advocate for self-love, Porizkova remains focused on her future endeavors.

“I have a ton of other things I want to do with my time and money,” she noted, hinting at upcoming projects that will further her message of empowerment.

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