Paulina Porizkova, 60, Flaunts Toned Bikini Body in Sweet Tribute to Friend: Photo

Photo of Paulina Porizkova and Mistie Savage-McGuire
Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova stripped down to a revealing swimsuit while paying homage to a friend who fell ill.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Paulina Porizkova showcased her ageless physique in a heartwarming tribute to a friend.

The supermodel, 60, stunned in a leopard-print bikini alongside Mistie Savage-McGuire, who matched her "BFF" in a printed cover-up.

Porizkova flaunted a bare-faced complexion in the Monday, September 1, snapshot.

Image of Paulina Porizkova honored Mistie Savage-McGuire's strength amid her cancer diagnosis.
Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova honored Mistie Savage-McGuire's strength amid her cancer diagnosis.

She ran one hand through her effortless gray waves and draped the other hand around Savage-McGuire's shoulder. The women were joined by their significant others: Porizkova's fiancé, Jeff Greenstein, and Savage-McGuire's husband, Todd McGuire.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum explained in the caption of her Instagram post how their festive Labor Day weekend went awry due to Mistie's illness.

Image of Paulina Porizkova showed off her lean figure by the water.
Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova showed off her lean figure by the water.

"Mistie and I ( and Jeff and Todd) were ready to party — Until we found out — during a CT scan she was having so she could join a Cleveland Clinic study — that the cancer is now in her brain. And that disqualifies her from the study," Paulina recounted. "We were going to go and party in New Orleans this coming weekend — but instead, she will go and have radiation."

She continued, "She’s still fighting. But for those of you who have followed her journey — now is a good time to send her some extra love. @mistie_loves_louis_v and a shout out to the best husband in the world Todd, @outoad53, who never waivers in his support and love for her."

Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova Gets Vulnerable About Aging

Image of Paulina Porizkova opened up to fans with a filterless snap.
Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova opened up to fans with a filterless snap.

This is not the first time Paulina has used her platform to call attention to causes she cares about. On July 28, she preached the importance of showing one's true self online, sans filters. She published an Instagram carousel featuring two photos of herself, one wearing a bikini in "pretty light" and the other in a bra and underwear with "not great light."

"This is me. Vacation, pretty light, posing for a shot. This is also me. Home, not great light, not posing. This is 60," she said candidly. "This is 60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not. 60 years of sometimes working out, sometimes not. 60 years of doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things and over again and again. It’s 60 years of learning of what works and what doesn’t."

Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova is embracing the highs and lows of being 60.

The mom-of-two admitted that even when she feels like she has everything figured out, things change and she needs to "start again."

"The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is IN the lesson, not passing the exam," she concluded.

