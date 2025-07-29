Makeup-Free Paulina Porizkova, 60, Flaunts Toned Bikini Body While Reflecting on Aging: Photos
Paulina Porizkova got real about what it means to be 60.
The supermodel stripped down to a white G-string bikini before revealing what she looks like at home in a bra on Monday, July 28.
Porizkova posed in front of a scenic ocean, dressed in a cleavage-baring top and tiny thong. She kneeled on a daybed inside a cabana as she wore her long gray locks loose and flowing. The model then included an image of what she looks like indoors, outside of "pretty light." She snapped a mirror selfie in a nude bra and underwear, with her hair swept into a messy half-up, half-down 'do. The unfiltered photo exhibited a vulnerable side of Porizkova, who was not posing or trying to show off her outfit.
"This is me. Vacation, pretty light, posing for a shot. This is also me. Home, not great light, not posing," she wrote on Instagram. "This is 60. This is 60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not. 60 years of sometimes working out, sometimes not. 60 years of doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things and over again and again. It’s 60 years of learning of what works and what doesn’t. And just as I think I’ve figured it out, everything changes and I have to start again."
She continued, "The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is IN the lesson, not passing the exam."
Reactions to Paulina Porizkova's Unfiltered Post
America's Next Top Model alum Nigel Barker praised Porizkova on the Instagram carousel, writing, "One thing we learned early was 'good' lighting always helps! 😂😘."
Fans also flooded the comments section with their own musings on aging and thanked the star for her authenticity.
"Thank you for sharing and being real," one person wrote. "I often see images of women on here going 'this is' and then whatever age they are but it’s ALWAYS a super flattering photo not ever the realness of our ageing bodies. How are we ever going to accept ourselves if we’re not seeing ourselves ✌🏽🧡🦋."
Another added, "beautiful inside and out… Thank you for sharing the brutal truth and the pure joy of aging gracefully. It’s a road trip and a half isn’t it. I think everything you just said, sums it up perfectly. We just get better as we trial and error along. xxx."
Paulina Porizkova's Workout Routine
Porizkova works hard to keep her maturing body in shape. On July 17, she published a video of herself dancing on the elliptical.
"Unfortunately, reading may build my brain but my body - not so much," she candidly admitted. "And my postmenopausal body needs the workout; after my hip surgery I need to build strength and flexibility so I can keep doing all I love to do."
Paulina Porizkova's Recent Engagement
One week earlier, Porizkova revealed she is engaged to writer Jeff Greenstein after two years together.
"He asked," she captioned a video, flaunting an engagement ring while holding hands with her man.