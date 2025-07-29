Makeup-Free Paulina Porizkova, 60, Flaunts Toned Bikini Body While Reflecting on Aging: Photos

Porizkova posed in front of a scenic ocean, dressed in a cleavage-baring top and tiny thong. She kneeled on a daybed inside a cabana as she wore her long gray locks loose and flowing. The model then included an image of what she looks like indoors, outside of "pretty light." She snapped a mirror selfie in a nude bra and underwear, with her hair swept into a messy half-up, half-down 'do. The unfiltered photo exhibited a vulnerable side of Porizkova, who was not posing or trying to show off her outfit.

"This is me. Vacation, pretty light, posing for a shot. This is also me. Home, not great light, not posing," she wrote on Instagram. "This is 60. This is 60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not. 60 years of sometimes working out, sometimes not. 60 years of doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things and over again and again. It’s 60 years of learning of what works and what doesn’t. And just as I think I’ve figured it out, everything changes and I have to start again."

She continued, "The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is IN the lesson, not passing the exam."