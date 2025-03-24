Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal Spark Romance Rumors as They Spend 3 Hours at Dinner After She Invited Him on 'The Morning Show'
Is it too soon to ship? Hollywood hotshots Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal were spotted enjoying dinner together in Southern California over the weekend.
On Saturday, March 22, the Friends actress, 56, and Pascal, 49, sparked romance rumors after chatting for more than three hours while grabbing a bite to eat at the Tower Bar in Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Aniston could be seen dressed in a pair of blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a black vest and matching high-heel boots, while The Last of Us actor sported a black leather biker jacket, jeans, glasses and suede loafers.
While it looked like the unexpected duo was on a date, the Murder Mystery actress and Pascal arrived separately shortly after 8 p.m. and parted ways near the valet area around 11:30 p.m.
Paparazzi snapped pictures of the Just Go With It star and the Gladiator II actor engaging in conversation outside the venue shortly before calling it a night.
After images of Aniston and Pascal from over the weekend surfaced on social media, fans couldn't help but try manifesting the start of a love story between the two.
"Jen Aniston and Pedro Pascal? This is hot," one admirer declared via X (formerly named Twitter), as another supporter stated: "Jennifer Aniston with Pedro Pascal having dinner!? Am I dreaming!? Please."
Others suggested the A-list stars' meet-up had been work-related after Aniston and her The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon invited Pascal to join Season 4 of their hit Apple TV+ series during an interview on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston? Whether it’s The Morning Show or another project, I see the vision. That was a work dinner," a third fan insisted, while a fourth social media user admitted, "Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston, I don’t know what’s going on but I support it with my whole chest."
The idea of Pascal joining The Morning Show for its next season came to life after the Narcos star crashed Aniston and Witherspoon speaking to KTLA anchors Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes.
"Do you want to be on it?" Aniston asked, as Witherspoon noted, "wait, we actually do have a really good part for him."
"Pitch it to me now," he demanded.
The trio was then asked if Pascal's hypothetical character would have "anything romantic with anybody" on the show, to which Aniston replied: "All of us."
"I sleep with everyone on the show," he quipped. "I'm in. All right, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents. Draw it up. Send me a script. Or just pitch it to me in the room."
“It’s kind of real life," Aniston teased.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Aniston and Pascal at dinner.