Jennifer Aniston Received 'Endless Texts' After Photos of Her Getting Hit With Oil on Set of 'The Morning Show' Went Viral
Jennifer Aniston stirred up quite a reaction after a dramatic photo from the set of The Morning Show went viral, leaving fans and even close friends puzzled.
During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 2, the actress shared how the oil-soaked moment from the show caused confusion, with many people believing it was real, including her closest friends.
"I was getting endless texts [asking], 'Are you okay? What happened to you? This is awful,'" Aniston, 55, revealed, referring to the people’s initial reaction after the photos surfaced.
"But yeah, they just did not mention that it was in the [show]," she added, explaining how some news outlets failed to get their facts straight.
The viral images, which show her character, Alex Levy, being splashed with oil by an angry protester in Season 4, sparked concern back in July.
Jimmy Kimmel addressed the situation on his show, holding up the photo.
“When you are out in the streets of New York, it’s hard to manage, isn’t it?” Kimmel, 56, asked.
“It’s pretty hectic,” Aniston agreed, referencing the choice to shoot in New York City over Los Angeles.
"It’s crazy! What’s even weirder is when something happens in the show, and the tabloids present it as if it happened in real life," Kimmel continued. "You got splashed by — well, your character got splashed with oil ... It looked like someone had done this to you."
The misunderstanding quickly spread across social media. On August 5, Aniston shared the oil-splashed photo on Instagram and other behind-the-scenes shots, playfully captioning it, "I ❤️ NY."
The conversation with Kimmel took a turn as he showed another example of misinformation about the Murder Mystery alum making headlines.
“Isn’t it weird when people you know see something, and you think, ‘Oh, they should know that’s not true’... do you worry about that?” Kimmel asked, presenting a magazine cover featuring Aniston alongside Barack Obama.
The headline read, “The Truth About Jen & Barack,” with the outrageous claim that Michelle Obama felt "betrayed" by Jennifer supposedly stealing her husband’s attention.
“Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you’re just like, ‘Oh no, what’s it gonna be?’ Or the email saying, ‘Some cheesy tabloid is making up a story,’ and then it’s that,” Jennifer said with a laugh.
“That is absolutely untrue,” she added.
“I know Michelle more than him,” the actress quipped, adding that she only “met Barack once."
The interview continued with Jennifer debunking more hilarious rumors, including claims that she installed a $4,000 anti-aging water filter for her dogs and that she holds a black belt in jiu-jitsu.