or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Jennifer Aniston
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Aniston Received 'Endless Texts' After Photos of Her Getting Hit With Oil on Set of 'The Morning Show' Went Viral

jennifer aniston jimmy kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston received 'endless texts' after photos of her getting hit with oil went viral.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Aniston stirred up quite a reaction after a dramatic photo from the set of The Morning Show went viral, leaving fans and even close friends puzzled.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston oil soak
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston shared how the oil-soaked photo of her on set caused confusion to many.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 2, the actress shared how the oil-soaked moment from the show caused confusion, with many people believing it was real, including her closest friends.

"I was getting endless texts [asking], 'Are you okay? What happened to you? This is awful,'" Aniston, 55, revealed, referring to the people’s initial reaction after the photos surfaced.

"But yeah, they just did not mention that it was in the [show]," she added, explaining how some news outlets failed to get their facts straight.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston oil soak nyc
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy on 'The Morning Show.'

Article continues below advertisement

The viral images, which show her character, Alex Levy, being splashed with oil by an angry protester in Season 4, sparked concern back in July.

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the situation on his show, holding up the photo.

“When you are out in the streets of New York, it’s hard to manage, isn’t it?” Kimmel, 56, asked.

“It’s pretty hectic,” Aniston agreed, referencing the choice to shoot in New York City over Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s crazy! What’s even weirder is when something happens in the show, and the tabloids present it as if it happened in real life," Kimmel continued. "You got splashed by — well, your character got splashed with oil ... It looked like someone had done this to you."

The misunderstanding quickly spread across social media. On August 5, Aniston shared the oil-splashed photo on Instagram and other behind-the-scenes shots, playfully captioning it, "I ❤️ NY."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The conversation with Kimmel took a turn as he showed another example of misinformation about the Murder Mystery alum making headlines.

“Isn’t it weird when people you know see something, and you think, ‘Oh, they should know that’s not true’... do you worry about that?” Kimmel asked, presenting a magazine cover featuring Aniston alongside Barack Obama.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston said that the rumors about her and Barack Obama's relationship is 'untrue.'

Article continues below advertisement

The headline read, “The Truth About Jen & Barack,” with the outrageous claim that Michelle Obama felt "betrayed" by Jennifer supposedly stealing her husband’s attention.

“Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you’re just like, ‘Oh no, what’s it gonna be?’ Or the email saying, ‘Some cheesy tabloid is making up a story,’ and then it’s that,” Jennifer said with a laugh.

“That is absolutely untrue,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston jimmy kimmel live
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Jennifer Aniston said she knows Michelle Obama more than Barack Obama as she only 'met him once.'

“I know Michelle more than him,” the actress quipped, adding that she only “met Barack once."

The interview continued with Jennifer debunking more hilarious rumors, including claims that she installed a $4,000 anti-aging water filter for her dogs and that she holds a black belt in jiu-jitsu.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.