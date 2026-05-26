Penn Badgley Admits He Wants to Do 'More Comedy' After Filming Rom-Com With Meghann Fahy: 'I Had a Lot of Fun With It'

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Penn Badgley is excited to keep spreading his wings in Hollywood. The actor, 39, who recently wrapped up his rom-com movie with Meghann Fahy, is eager for audiences to see him in this new role. "I did a romantic comedy last summer, which is taking a while to come out. I think it will be out in 2027, early '27, and it actually made me want to do more comedy. For a romantic comedy, it's very hard on the comedy. I don't mean hard raunchy, but there's a lot of comics in it, and it's a very comedy-forward story. I think not as much romance [laughs]. I had a lot of fun with it! I would like to do more," the Gossip Girl alum exclusively told OK! on Monday, May 18, at the NYC screening of Cast Aside the Clouds, an independent feature set in modern-day Iran, brings a powerful cross-cultural love story to the screen.

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Source: mega The actor wants to do more comedy.

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"I think I would like to go in all different directions," he added of taking on both serious and fun parts. "I have a few things in development, but that's all that is slated for me so far!" The You alum, who is married to Domino Kirke-Badgley, is also soaking up time with his newborn twins, who were born in September 2025.

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"So, really, that is my life. That's my life, honestly," he admitted. "Everything compared to raising twins is an afterthought. If you don't have two at the same time, it's bananas."

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Source: mega The 'You' alum said he has a 'few things' in development.

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Fortunately, the handsome hunk was able to sneak out of the house for a bit to support director Mary Darling and co-directors Bre Vader and Felicia Sobhani at the screening. "The protagonist's faith as a Baha’i is not all the story is about. However, as far as I am aware, it's the first feature out of North America, with distribution at least, where you've got a main character whose faith as a Baha'i is an integral part of their character, and it becomes part of their story. I know that for myself, when I was waiting it for the first time, I was very spontaneously struck by an aspect of myself that felt represented — and that is interesting watching a movie about Iranians," he shared.

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Source: Elena Dagan The star made an appearance at the NYC screening of 'Cast Aside the Clouds.'

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He added, "A part of myself that isn't represented by the myriad stories that I would otherwise, or I should otherwise, feel represented. The countless white guys [laughs]. For me to feel like this, another part of me — a core part of me that doesn't have to do with my body — is represented, that was a spontaneous emotional response I had. I really felt like it was important and wanted to support them. Furthermore, an Iranian story — there are so many Iranians — I feel like it's a love letter to Persian culture in many ways. It's very lovingly depicted."

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The Hollywood star also hopes other people see themselves when watching the movie. "This is a love story, or rather, it's supposed to be a love story before the development of a love story is literally and figuratively arrested. In this case, it's one of the most severe and violent ways that can happen. However, it got me thinking about identity. It got me thinking about how if we were all allowed to be, then we can do more," he said.

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Source: Elena Dagan Penn Badgley spoke at the NYC event.

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