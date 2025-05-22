Penn Badgley's Dating History: Get to Know His Wife and Exes
Blake Lively
Gossip Girl costars Penn Badgley and Blake Lively had an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2007 before they called it quits in 2010. Despite their split, they continued working together on The CW's hit series until it ended in 2012.
In a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, the show's executive producer Joshua Safran revealed the reason why Badgley and Lively did not publicize their split.
"They kept the breakup hidden from the crew, which you could never do now. I don't even know how they did it," said Safran. "They kept it from everybody, which is a testament to how good they are as actors. Because they did not want their personal drama to relate to the show."
Years after their relationship ended, the You actor reflected on his past relationship with Lively and the hardships they endured while working together.
"That's a great question because it was the struggle," he said of separating his Gossip Girl role from real-life during his April 23 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "When you do a television show, you're doing it constantly."
Badgley added, "What starts to happen when you're in this one role for a long time — the aspect of celebrity being a part of it, a huge part of it — there is not enough separation, I think, for anybody. You're seen as this person, you're called their name out on the street. You also constantly have to be that person at work."
He also told host Alexandra Cooper that his relationship with the It Ends With Us actress "marked" him and could have also been affected by a "very long and difficult" relationship he had as a teenager.
"I actually remember thinking when I got out of it at 19, I was just like, 'That was a way to start it all. I wonder what effects it's gonna have on me,' you know?" Badgley continued.
Zoë Kravitz
Months after they sparked dating rumors in summer of 2010, Badgley and Zoë Kravitz officially began dating in 2011.
Gushing about their private relationship, the John Tucker Must Die actor admitted he was "falling madly in love in a way that was changing me and opening me up."
"I was kind of going through what Jeff [Buckley] was going through emotionally in the movie in the sense that the worlds of music and love and women and art were opening up to me," Badgley added. "Honestly, I needed it. It was like this cosmic intervention where, if you're going to play somebody like Jeff, you've got to at least be in love, you know?"
Badgley and Kravitz's romance eventually fizzled out, leading to their breakup in 2013.
"It just wasn't working," a source told Us Weekly. "It really did end on good terms, though."
Domino Kirke-Badgley
Following his relationships with Lively and Kravitz, the handsome hunk found his one true love and began dating his now-wife, Domino Kirke-Badgley.
They first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed spending time in New York City in July 2014. Domino, who is a mom to Cassius Riley with Morgan O'Kane, admitted she was initially not serious about their budding relationship.
"I was sort of getting used to being a single mom, maybe a little too used to it," she told HeyMama. "I had a really good thing with my kid and we were like this little team. Penn and I were dating, but it wasn't nearly as serious as it is now, of course. I didn't think marriage was in the cards for us."
After nearly three years of dating, Penn and Domino legally wed in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Brooklyn, N.Y., in February 2017. They held a larger outdoor wedding in June of the same year.
Penn and Domino welcomed their first child together in August 2020. In February, the "Stepchild" songstress confirmed they are expecting twins.
"Actually, to be honest, when we see the sonograms right now, seeing them together...as an only child, you know, it's very touching to see them already so together," The Paper Store star shared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"They're so together. There's one shot of them where they looked like they were just hanging out in a hot tub because they were both like up like this, or at least in the sonogram," he raved. "I don't know which direction was north or south here, because you know, it's its own world."