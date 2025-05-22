Penn Badgley's Dating History: Get to Know His Wife and Exes

Gossip Girl costars Penn Badgley and Blake Lively had an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2007 before they called it quits in 2010. Despite their split, they continued working together on The CW's hit series until it ended in 2012.

In a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, the show's executive producer Joshua Safran revealed the reason why Badgley and Lively did not publicize their split.

"They kept the breakup hidden from the crew, which you could never do now. I don't even know how they did it," said Safran. "They kept it from everybody, which is a testament to how good they are as actors. Because they did not want their personal drama to relate to the show."

Years after their relationship ended, the You actor reflected on his past relationship with Lively and the hardships they endured while working together.

"That's a great question because it was the struggle," he said of separating his Gossip Girl role from real-life during his April 23 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "When you do a television show, you're doing it constantly."

Badgley added, "What starts to happen when you're in this one role for a long time — the aspect of celebrity being a part of it, a huge part of it — there is not enough separation, I think, for anybody. You're seen as this person, you're called their name out on the street. You also constantly have to be that person at work."

He also told host Alexandra Cooper that his relationship with the It Ends With Us actress "marked" him and could have also been affected by a "very long and difficult" relationship he had as a teenager.

"I actually remember thinking when I got out of it at 19, I was just like, 'That was a way to start it all. I wonder what effects it's gonna have on me,' you know?" Badgley continued.