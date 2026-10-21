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Pentagon Officials Say They’re Ready to 'Spill Their Guts' in Probe to Impeach Pete Hegseth Over Signalgate Scandal and Leaked Secrets

photo of Pentagon officials are ready to tell all about Hegseth.
Source: MEGA

Pentagon officials are allegedly ready to tell all about Hegseth.

Oct. 21 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

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Pentagon officials are allegedly lining up to give testimony in an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a new report claimed.

The 46-year-old secretary has long rankled top military brass, who are ready to "spill their guts" to Democrats about their gripes with Hegseth should they win Congress and the Senate in the November midterms.

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Angry Pentagon Whistleblowers Are Ready to Dish

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Photo of Officials are planning to dish on Signalgate and other scandals.
Source: MEGA

Officials are planning to dish on Signalgate and other scandals.

Per a report from The Telegraph, Pentagon officials have a mountain of complaints against Hegseth, headlined by "Signalgate," the controversy from Hegseth's first months on the job in which he accidentally added Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic, on a Signal group chat discussing U.S. military plans.

“There’s going to be a lot of people that are going to very quietly go to the chair of the armed [services] committee and are going to spill their guts, provide them with everything they can and leak everything they can,” a source told the publication. "It’ll be horrendous. It’ll be consistent embarrassment.”

Their goal is to help Democrats build an impeachment case against Hegseth or make him look so bad that Donald Trump fires him.

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Hegseth Made Enemies Throughout the Pentagon

Photo of Insiders are reportedly eager to get Hegseth out, whatever it takes.
Source: MEGA

Insiders are reportedly eager to get Hegseth out.

The Defense Secretary's culture of isolation and paranoia over leaks has made him few friends in the Pentagon, the sources said.

“Hegseth has two huge problems,” a former senior administration official explained. “Through his arrogance, he’s made many former allies willing to work with Democrats to hold his feet to the fire for all the damage he’s done to our military.”

Hegseth's capricious firings of veteran military brass, including Randy George, the former army chief of staff, and CQ Brown, the former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, has remaining officials ready to oust him.

“I hope he and his inner circle have some very strong legal insurance given what they’re facing once Democrats get the gavels," a source added.

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Pentagon Backlash Has Been Brewing for Months

Photo of Pentagon officials are reportedly in open revolt.
Source: MEGA

Pentagon officials are reportedly in open revolt.

The new report is consistent with prior reporting that the Pentagon is in open revolt against Hegseth.

In September, the Daily Mail quoted six Pentagon officials who wanted to send an "urgent SOS" about "the least qualified, most explosive defense secretary in American history."

"There's a real sense of paranoia," a source stated at the time. "He's created an environment where his siege mentality makes sense because personnel see him as a poser, an imposter."

Impeachment Efforts and Democratic Pressure May Get Trump to Oust Hegseth

Photo of Democrats intend to pressure Trump to fire Hegseth.
Source: MEGA

Democrats intend to pressure Trump to fire Hegseth.

Multiple members of Congress have introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth, but the efforts have so far gone nowhere with Mike Johnson and Republicans holding the House.

Impeachment will be a high bar to clear, as it will require two-thirds of the Senate to vote to impeach Hegseth. More likely is that the stories that come out during Democrat investigations into Hegseth and Democratic pressure will get Trump to fire Hegseth.

The president has reportedly been reticent to fire Hegseth because the former Fox News personality doesn't challenge him on anything, but recent reporting suggests Democrats will demand Hegseth's head in exchange for cooperation on defense matters.

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