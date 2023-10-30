A Perfect Gift Guide: Kathryn Hastings Co. Wax Seals and Accessories

Kathryn Hastings learned the lost art of writing letters from her grandmother, but really grew passionate about this lovely communications skill when on holiday from boarding school in her teen years. Winter holidays and summers, she wrote to her scattered classmates, exchanging old-fashioned paper letters through the mails. Soon she found herself caught up in all the trappings of this almost-extinct avocation, everything from crafted papers to pens and ink to sealing wax.

“I did a grand tour of Europe when I was 19, and I wanted to find beautiful stationery,” Hastings says. “There are multiple people who claim to be the purveyors of the oldest paper in Europe, but the most famous oldest paper is on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. And it was there I purchased my first wax seal.”

Kathryn has always had a love for writing and antiques which slowly turned into her dipping her toes into collecting wax seals, which turned out to be just the start of something big.

“I wondered if there was such a thing as an antique wax seal,” she says. “And I stumbled upon one. The first piece I ended up collecting was a pretty historic piece without me knowing it. Then I was hooked.”