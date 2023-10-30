A Perfect Gift Guide: Kathryn Hastings Co. Wax Seals and Accessories
Kathryn Hastings learned the lost art of writing letters from her grandmother, but really grew passionate about this lovely communications skill when on holiday from boarding school in her teen years. Winter holidays and summers, she wrote to her scattered classmates, exchanging old-fashioned paper letters through the mails. Soon she found herself caught up in all the trappings of this almost-extinct avocation, everything from crafted papers to pens and ink to sealing wax.
“I did a grand tour of Europe when I was 19, and I wanted to find beautiful stationery,” Hastings says. “There are multiple people who claim to be the purveyors of the oldest paper in Europe, but the most famous oldest paper is on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. And it was there I purchased my first wax seal.”
Kathryn has always had a love for writing and antiques which slowly turned into her dipping her toes into collecting wax seals, which turned out to be just the start of something big.
“I wondered if there was such a thing as an antique wax seal,” she says. “And I stumbled upon one. The first piece I ended up collecting was a pretty historic piece without me knowing it. Then I was hooked.”
But, as an artist, Hastings found this wasn’t enough. And after collecting for a long time, her artistic soul came up with what was missing for her.
“I really believe that not only should we have these antique objects in our lives and integrate history with modern times, but we should share them with others as well. If somebody’s making something artistic, they don’t need to keep it in their house. It’s going on a letter, and it’s going out in the world.”
Now Kathryn wants to share her artwork and this traditional way to write her friends with you and yours. With her artist’s eye, Hastings has set up a collection of beautiful items for reviving the vintage art of writing beautiful and thoughtful letters. Her website features many lovely, exceptional, and often unique items for starting or adding to anyone’s collection of writing supplies and accoutrements.
Everyone has that friend who’s impossible to buy a gift for, because they have exquisite taste. And in many cases, they simply buy what they desire, leaving nothing for you to give them. So surprise this person with the gift of handwritten letters. Send them a set of paper, writing tools, and sealing wax. Or simply send them lovely letters in which you express your admiration or love for them, using these wonderfully artistic supplies.
Writing Paper: Kathryn introduces her collection of the finest writing papers from around the world, including Italy, France, Belgium and Japan. Many of these paper mills feature products that date back to medieval times and were often used by royalty. These are the perfect crafted papers to start your journey into wax seals and more.
Sealing Wax Kits: In order to make the perfect wax seal, you’re going to need all the tools. Each kit includes all the essentials you need to get started on your wax sealing journey, including the highest quality seal stamp, sealing wax, melter, spoon, and stationery.
Peel and Stick Seals: These beautiful peel and stick seals that Kathryn creates will help your letter stand out and add an extra touch of personalization since each seal has its unique meaning. Learn the symbology behind the exquisite designs and add secret messages to your correspondence.
Pens and Ink: The perfect pen and ink is essential for crafting the perfect letter. With meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, each pen and ink in the collections Kathryn offers draws from traditional methods to elevate your letter-writing experience to new heights.
Scissors: These delicate and beautiful cutting tools Kathryn offers are carefully curated from the finest craftsmanship in Italy and the UK, ensuring you experience unparalleled quality and performance.
In addition to the gorgeous trappings of this communication hobby, Hastings also has a course on how to use the wax seals supplies to create your own artistic letters. She plans more courses in the future. You can also listen to her podcast about the intriguing ways letter-writing has shaped history and what we still have to learn from the craft today.
Kathryn Hastings also provides a free book club, featuring monthly reads dedicated to the art of letter writing, for those who want to expand their literary horizons. She also has a free weekly newsletter devoted to celebrating and exploring letter writing, history and art, featuring personal and historical anecdotes for inspiration.