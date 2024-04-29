OK Magazine
Mama June Shannon Claims Weight-Loss Drugs Are 'Not a Quick Fix' 3 Weeks After Starting Injections

By:

Apr. 29 2024, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

Mama June Shannon gave fans an update on her weight-loss journey three weeks after starting semaglutide injections.

"I have lost another 2.2 pound for a total of of like 7.4 pound total so far," she wrote in the caption. "I'm proud of myself for the changes I have made, a few were on the same journeys ... Please let me know in the comments so it may be your go-to thing."

Mama June Shannon started semaglutide injections in April.

However, some of her followers were skeptical the reality star was making all the necessary changes in order to continue losing weight.

"You keep talking about how this is a lifestyle change. Your weight-loss surgery was also a lifestyle change. But you didn't keep it," one user wrote.

A second added, "I agree with you. What about all the processed food? She eats all the sugar she eats. You know she's cracking them candies."

She lost 7.4 pounds in three weeks.

After receiving numerous responses, the 44-year-old reality star took to the comments section to explain what she's been doing to assist in her health journey.

"Well, I’m gonna answer this as a whole. I definitely do not do little Debbie snacks at all anymore," she clarified. "I haven’t had anything fried [in] going on three weeks."

Mama June admitted to making diet changes along with the weight-loss injections.

June added that the medication itself just suppresses your appetite," but that it is "not a quick fix."

"It is a slow process that is not going to happen overnight," she continued. "I know that, yes, I have had weight-loss surgery, but a lot of bariatric patients, more than you actually realize, go on a weight-loss shot years later."

She claimed she gained over 100 pounds in recent years.

As OK! previously reported, Mama June revealed earlier this month that she'd begun to take semaglutide after gaining over 100 pounds in recent years.

"As y'all know, back in May of 2015, I had a gastric sleeve surgery," she said via Instagram on Tuesday, April 16. "I used to weigh 550 pounds. So on my own, I went from 550 pounds to 311, the day that I had my surgery. And in six weeks, I went from 311 all the way down to 195."

She also shared that the stress of taking care of her late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell during her cancer battle left her "eating out, not eating right, just all kinds of stuff."

"I tried to cut back on my eating," she said. "Nothing was actually helping."

