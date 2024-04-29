Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Downplays Her Relationship With Meghan Markle After Actress Called Her a 'Dear Friend'
Did Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Meghan Markle have a falling out?
Though the Duchess of Sussex raved over their friendship on an episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, The Sunday Times writer Louise Callaghan noted than when it comes to Trudeau talking about the mom-of-two, "She does not gush back.”
"I know her," the estranged wife of Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau simply said when asked about Meghan.
Louise claimed Sophie explained that she hasn't spent that much time Meghan, and Sophie then changed the subject to Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.
"My heart just sunk when I saw what was happening," Sophie said of the Princess of Wales' situation.
Sophie also didn't hesitate to gush over Michelle Obama, spilling, "She’s funny. She has a great sense of humor and also very deep values that I respect."
On "Archetypes" in 2022, the Suits alum had only great things to say about Sophie, noting they "were just having so much fun" when they once hung out with their children.
"Sophie has become a dear friend and someone who I think is so emblematic of strength that comes from embracing your humanity even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures," Meghan shared.
"She's the type of person who cares really deeply about her friends. She used to send me these little meditations during my pregnancy and voice notes, just these moments of encouragement,” explained the actress, who said the women first met in Canada several years ago. "And I’ve gone to her over the years for advice. She knows what it feels like to be a mom and partner, and specifically, a mom and a partner in the public eye."
It seems there are still plenty of women who do have close ties with the former TV star, as several celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Abigail Spencer and Mindy Kaling all posted a thank you note when Meghan's new company American Riviera Orchard sent them a jar of jam.
Melissa McCarthy has also come to Prince Harry's wife defense recently.
"It bums me out for every woman and every person, that for no reason people just like to attack. A smart interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people," she told a reporter.
"I always think, how inspiring! I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think how inspiring. It’s really on the people throwing the hate," the Emmy winner explained, calling Meghan "wonderful" and "awesome."