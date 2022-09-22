Pete Davidson All Smiles At 'Meet Cute' Premiere After Kim Kardashian Split — Photos

They sure looked *cute* when they *met* on the red carpet!

Comedian Pete Davidson and Meet Cute costar Kaley Cuoco lived up to the title of their new Peacock rom-com earlier this week, looking adorable as they pal-ed around during the film's New York City premiere on Tuesday, September 20.

Despite the movie's Groundhog Day-esque premise, it seems the adorable costars only needed one go to get their night out picture perfect, joking and bantering as they posed together on the red carpet.

