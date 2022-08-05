Long Distance Drama To Rumors Of Reconciliation: Inside Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian's Decision To Call It Quits

Their relationship seemed to hit a snag when the Big Time Adolescence actor jetted off to Australia to film his newest project, an A24 film titled Wizards, starring Orlando Bloom. Although Kardashian flew Down Under to visit her now-ex-boyfriend for a mini romantic getaway, insiders claimed it didn't feel like enough time.

"Kim really wishes she had more time in Australia, but she knows that he is filming his movie and she is so proud of him for how well he is doing in his career," another source said at the time. "She motivates him and she knows that she’s had a positive influence on him by showing him that he can do anything and achieve any of his dreams."