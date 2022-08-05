Long Distance Drama To Rumors Of Reconciliation: Inside Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian's Decision To Call It Quits
Moving on! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have broken up after nearly a year of dating.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly called it quits on their nine-month whirlwind romance sometime this week after struggling with maintaining a long distance relationship while Davidson was in Australia filming a new project.
"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," an insider dished following their split. "But [they] found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
KIM KARDASHIAN GETS WET & WILD IN SULTRY BEACH PHOTOSHOOT AFTER AUSTRALIAN GETAWAY WITH PETE DAVIDSON
The former couple first confirmed the rumors of their romantic relationship last November and had been joined at the hip ever since from trips to amusement parks to luxurious beach vacations.
As OK! previously reported, only three weeks ago, Davidson gushed on his hopes to one day become a father and how marriage to The Kardashians star was "100 percent" in the cards.
"It would be so fun to just have a little dude," the King of Staten Island star confessed. "I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm preparing for now, is trying to be as good of a dude ... develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."
Their relationship seemed to hit a snag when the Big Time Adolescence actor jetted off to Australia to film his newest project, an A24 film titled Wizards, starring Orlando Bloom. Although Kardashian flew Down Under to visit her now-ex-boyfriend for a mini romantic getaway, insiders claimed it didn't feel like enough time.
STATEN ISLAND ADVENTURES, DOUBLE DATES & MORE: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS LEADING UP TO KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S UNEXPECTED ROMANCE
"Kim really wishes she had more time in Australia, but she knows that he is filming his movie and she is so proud of him for how well he is doing in his career," another source said at the time. "She motivates him and she knows that she’s had a positive influence on him by showing him that he can do anything and achieve any of his dreams."
This comes as rumors swirl that the mom-of-four may be considering reconciliation with Kanye West. The exes share North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. However, despite the rumors, another source stated Davidson and Kardashian's split does not mean that the reality star is no longer divorcing the "Gold Digger" rapper.
"The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye," the source shared. "They are happily co-parenting."
E!News was first to report the breakup.