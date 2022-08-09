'He Is Going To Win Her Back': Pete Davidson 'Is Begging' Kim 'To Give Him Another Chance

Pete Davidson still has Kim Kardashian on his mind after the two split in early August.

“Pete is fighting to save the relationship. He is begging Kim to give him another chance and has even contacted her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters to ask for their help,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Pete is convinced that he can win Kim back. Remember, no one thought someone like Pete would ever date someone like Kim in the first place, but he did. Now he is going to win her back.”