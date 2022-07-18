“Of course [I saw their divorce coming],” Rose explained.

AMBER ROSE'S EX ALEXANDER 'AE' EDWARDS APPEARS UNBOTHERED AFTER ADMITTING TO CHEATING ON HER, LIVING IT UP IN DUBAI

“I always hope for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like, ‘I hope they get divorced,’ or ‘He’s going to get his day,’" the music video star dished, who dated West from 2008 to 2010. “I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz [Khalifa], or even after just doing my thing.”