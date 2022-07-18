A Soothsayer? Amber Rose Saw The Demise Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Marriage Coming
Amber Rose was not as stunned as the rest of the world when Kanye West and Kim Kardashian went their separate ways. The rapper's former girlfriend gave some insight as to why she did not feel the former power couple were meant to last forever during her appearance on the Sunday, July 17 episode of the "It's Tricky With Raquel Harper" podcast.
“Of course [I saw their divorce coming],” Rose explained.
“I always hope for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like, ‘I hope they get divorced,’ or ‘He’s going to get his day,’" the music video star dished, who dated West from 2008 to 2010. “I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz [Khalifa], or even after just doing my thing.”
“I have my own — I don’t want to say ‘feelings’ for him, because that sounds like it’s a positive thing for Kanye — I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was,” Rose continued.
"I never really thought about it much, but then when they finally got divorced, I was like ‘Mmm,’” she added on the podcast. “She seems happy now though, with Pete [Davidson].”
The model was extremely upfront about how she felt the "Jesus Walks" artist mistreated her during their relationship. “[Kanye] said that he was an a-hole and he was mean to me and he didn’t treat me the way he was supposed to," she told Wendy Williams shortly after their split.
“I accepted his apology because I feel like he’s remorseful for how he treated me," Rose told the daytime diva of her putting the feud to bed.
Rose and West's feud goes all the way back to 2015 when the mother-of-one went on the Breakfast Club morning show to blast Kylie Jenner's former boyfriend Tyga. West hit way below the belt when he claimed during his appearance on the morning show that he needed to take "30 showers" after he dated Rose.