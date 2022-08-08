'Needy' Pete Davidson Spooked Kim Kardashian With Marriage Talk Before Split, Source Reveals
Even though rumors have been swirling that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may reconcile now that the reality star, 41, and Pete Davidson have split, an insider exclusively tells OK! that is not true.
“Kanye has been telling people that Kim broke up with Pete to get back with him, but this is not going to happen,” the insider reveals, adding that the reason Kardashian and Davidson, 28, called it quits was because the former was not ready to commit.
“Pete was ready to propose, get married and have a baby, but Kim wasn’t ready to that,” explains a pal. “Her family loved him and her kids liked him too, but Kim just wasn’t so sure. Pete is fun and kind but was way too needy. He became obsessed with her, which is flattering at first but can get annoying very quickly. He also has a nasty jealous side, something Kim has no time for after dealing with Kanye. Pete would get back together with Kim today, but that is not going to happen — neither is Kim getting back with Kanye.”
As OK! previously reported, the comedian's mother apparently wasn't a fan of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, and she even "put her foot down" when it came to the relationship.
Another source claimed that since the actor is currently filming a movie in Australia, and they live on different sides of the United States, it all became too much to make it work.
"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," a source shared. "But [they] found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Kardashian and Davidson started dating in October — just a few weeks after the former appeared on Saturday Night Live.
The brunette babe, who split from West in 2021, previously gushed about her romance with Davidson.
"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," she admitted. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."