Pete Davidson Had a 'Blast' at Jason and Kylie Kelce's Holiday Party After Declaring He Doesn't Want to Be Known as a 'Loser' Who 'Just Dates People'
Pete Davidson was living it up at Jason and Kylie Kelce’s holiday party.
According to a source, the SNL star, 31, “went with a couple of friends and got onstage with Jason and Eagles’ Jordan Mailata to perform” at the star-studded bash.
The soon-to-be parents-of-four were apparently having a great time alongside the comedian.
“Pete seems like he’s doing great,” the insider spilled. “Everyone was having a blast.”
As OK! previously reported, Davidson’s public appearance came on the heels of his recent interview with W Magazine, where he spoke about his love life.
Following his high-profile relationships with stars like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Madelyn Cline, the actor said he would prefer to be known for his career.
"I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That’s when I want to be seen. I don’t want to be this f------ loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am," he explained.
Davidson noted he would like to keep his personal life out of the spotlight going forward.
"But people hate celebrities now. The media takes a handful of celebs every couple of years, and they just destroy them. For some reason, I’m one of the people they chose to go after," he stated.
"It’s actually, in a way, a blessing, because it allowed me to take a step back and evaluate things. What do you want to be? Who are you? I’m someone who is from Staten Island, wanted to do stand-up, and if I got to do anything else because of stand-up, it was a miracle," the Dumb Money star said.
Davidson claimed celebrity culture has become "oversaturated” since he became famous after joining SNL in 2014.
"In The Sopranos, there’s this line from Tony that’s like, ‘You ever feel like you got into something at the end? When the good times were over?’ That’s how I feel about show business and being a celebrity. It’s over," he recalled. "When you’re first coming up and getting all these offers, it’s hard to say no because you’re hungry. I made the mistake of doing literally everything. Now I’m older and wiser, and I’m realizing that less is more."
"Like Christian Bale. He does one movie every two or three years, but you go f------ see it. Leo[nardo DiCaprio] does one movie every four years, but it’s the biggest thing in the world. It’s because you miss them. People have to miss you," Davidson continued.
