10 Relationships That Started on 'Saturday Night Live': From Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to Dave McCary and Emma Stone
Dave McCary and Emma Stone
Dave McCary and Emma Stone met on Saturday Night Live.
In 2016, McCary and Stone met after the actress starred in the "Wells for Boys" sketch he directed. They kept things private and only confirmed it when they attended the SAG Awards in 2019.
McCary popped the question at the SNL office, and they wed in a secret ceremony in 2020.
The happy couple officially became first-time parents in March 2021.
Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss
Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss' love story ended as quickly as it started.
The pair dated after three months of dating and soon got engaged. On the first anniversary of their meeting, they got married in Long Island City, only to split a few months later.
In the divorce filing Moss submitted in September 2010, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
"One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, 'He's so great at doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.' To me, that sums it up," the Invisible Man star told Page Six in 2012.
Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck
While married to Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck sparked dating rumors with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, who was married to producer Kevin Miller.
They made their relationship officially public in 2015 but called it quits the following year.
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson are still going strong two decades after they met on the TV show while he was with his then-girlfriend, Fiona Apple.
The pair started dating in 2001, but they have yet to tie the knot. On the other hand, they have already expanded their family by welcoming four kids through the years.
Mike O'Brien and Cecily Strong
SNL costars Mike O'Brien and Cecily Strong started dating in 2014, though she was hesitant to develop a relationship with a coworker.
In her interview with Cosmopolitan, Strong shared her thoughts about her fears but decided to push through it after her father gave her advice. However, their romance still ended in 2015.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
In 2011, SNL launched a finale after-party where Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis crossed paths.
"I thought he was so charming," Wilde opened up about their meeting in her September 2013 with Allure. "He's a great dancer, and I'm a sucker for great dancers. But he didn't even get my number."
After two years, they announced their engagement and welcomed two children together before splitting in 2020.
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande
Pete Davidson is dating Madelyn Cline, while Ariana Grande is seeing her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. .
They started dating in 2016 after the "thank u, next" served as SNL's musical guest. Their relationship flourished and led to their engagement, but it only lasted for five months before they split for good.
Pete Davidson and Cazzie David
Before Davidson was with Grande, he was seeing Cazzie David, whom he met on the set in 2015 after Larry David hosted the show.
"It wasn't like I befriended him and started sneaking around with his daughter," Davidson told Complex months later. "[Cazzie and I are] the same age — she's supposed to be dating someone my age. Hopefully, he's happy it's me. I think he is."
Two years later, Davidson sent her a breakup text message but remained on good terms with Cazzie.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian found a new world when she starred in an Aladdin sketch with Davidson during her hosting debut on SNL. They shared an onscreen kiss at that time, which immediately sparked a romance between them.
They made their relationship public in the months thereafter and appeared together at different events. But in August 2022, People confirmed their split "due to busy schedules."
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Collin Jost said he met Scarlett Johansson in 2006 when she hosted SNL, but the Avengers: Endgame believes it was in 2010 during a sketch called MTV: Maternity Television.
Regardless of the year, the pair only clicked years after. They initially sparked dating rumors in 2017 when they kissed following the SNL season finale after-party.
In 2021, Jost and Johansson took their relationship to the next level by exchanging their vows before welcoming their first child together.