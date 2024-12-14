Pete Davidson Doesn't Want to Be Known as a 'Loser' Who 'Just Dates People' After Multiple Highly Publicized Romances: 'That's Not Who I Am'
Pete Davidson is starting a new chapter of his life.
After being in highly publicized romances with Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Madelyn Cline and more A-listers, the stand-up star, 31, wants to mainly be known for his career.
"I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That’s when I want to be seen. I don’t want to be this f------ loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am," he explained in a recent interview.
As for why Davidson wants a quieter personal life, he explained, "But people hate celebrities now. The media takes a handful of celebs every couple of years, and they just destroy them. For some reason, I’m one of the people they chose to go after."
"It’s actually, in a way, a blessing, because it allowed me to take a step back and evaluate things. What do you want to be? Who are you? I’m someone who is from Staten Island, wanted to do stand-up, and if I got to do anything else because of stand-up, it was a miracle," the funny man noted.
Since Davidson burst onto the scene as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, the actor feels being a celebrity has become "oversaturated."
"In The Sopranos, there’s this line from Tony that’s like, ‘You ever feel like you got into something at the end? When the good times were over?’ That’s how I feel about show business and being a celebrity. It’s over," Davidson explained. "When you’re first coming up, and getting all these offers, it’s hard to say no, because you’re hungry. I made the mistake of doing literally everything. Now I’m older and wiser, and I’m realizing that less is more."
"Like Christian Bale. He does one movie every two, three years, but you go f------ see it. Leo[nardo DiCaprio] does one movie every four years, but it’s the biggest thing in the world. It’s because you miss them. People have to miss you," he added.
This isn't the first time the New York native opened up about the attention surrounding his love life. "I’m in my 20’s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting. I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people,” he explained during an appearance on the "Real Ones" podcast in 2023.
W Magazine conducted the interview with Davidson.