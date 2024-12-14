Pete Davidson Doesn't Want to Be Known as a 'Loser' Who 'Just Dates People' After Multiple Highly Publicized Romances: 'That's Not Who I Am'

"I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That’s when I want to be seen. I don’t want to be this f------ loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am," he explained in a recent interview.

As for why Davidson wants a quieter personal life, he explained, "But people hate celebrities now. The media takes a handful of celebs every couple of years, and they just destroy them. For some reason, I’m one of the people they chose to go after."