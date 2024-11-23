or
Kylie Kelce
Party of 6! Kylie Kelce Pregnant With Baby No. 4 — See Her and Jason’s Daughters’ Hilarious Reactions in Sweet Photo

Photo of Jason Kelce, his wife, Kylie, and their three daughters.
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Kylie Kelce revealed she is pregnant with her first child on Friday, November 22.

Nov. 22 2024, Published 7:14 p.m. ET

Jason and Kylie Kelce are going to be parents-of-four!

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center’s wife revealed the exciting news via Instagram on Friday, November 22, by sharing a sweet picture of their three daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1 — wearing matching "big sister" sweaters.

kylie kelce pregnant jason baby daughters reactions photos
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason and Kylie Kelce are already parents of three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

Kylie Kelce

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! 🤷‍♀️," Kylie captioned the post, referencing how her and Jason's middle child was the only one of their kids to smile for the picture.

