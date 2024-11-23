Party of 6! Kylie Kelce Pregnant With Baby No. 4 — See Her and Jason’s Daughters’ Hilarious Reactions in Sweet Photo
Jason and Kylie Kelce are going to be parents-of-four!
The retired Philadelphia Eagles center’s wife revealed the exciting news via Instagram on Friday, November 22, by sharing a sweet picture of their three daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1 — wearing matching "big sister" sweaters.
- Getting Close: Pregnant Brittany Aldean Ready To Welcome Baby 'Anytime' Now!
- Travis Kelce Hints at Wanting to Start a Family With Girlfriend Taylor Swift as Engagement Rumors Swirl
- Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Will Share Name Of Baby No. 2 When The Reality Star Is 'Ready,' Couple Is 'Happy Together' After Welcoming Newborn Son: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! 🤷♀️," Kylie captioned the post, referencing how her and Jason's middle child was the only one of their kids to smile for the picture.