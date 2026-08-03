Ariana Grande Exits West End's 'Sunday in the Park With George' Revival Amid 'Endless, Ongoing Public Scrutiny'

Ariana Grande will no longer appear in the West End's 'Sunday in the Park With George' revival amid public scrutiny.

The singer has stepped away from next summer’s revival of Sunday in the Park With George, where she was set to return to the stage alongside her Wicked costar Jonathan Bailey .

Ariana Grande has exited the upcoming West End revival of ‘Sunday in the Park With George.'

Grande’s decision comes as she prepares to wrap her Eternal Sunshine Tour in London on September 1. Following the tour, the pop star plans to take time away from public appearances and focus on a much-needed break.

The singer will first complete her Eternal Sunshine Tour before taking a break from appearances and performances.

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour,” a rep for Grande told Deadline.

While the break means she will no longer be part of the Sunday in the Park With George production, Grande remains supportive of the project and its creative team.

A source shared that the Brighter Days star “cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life.”

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” the rep told People. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

“She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night,” another source explained.

Still, a rep for producers Empire Street Productions told Variety that the play will go on.

“The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course," they stated.

“We wish [Grande] nothing but the best,” the producers said. “We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support.”