Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Knew He Was Going to 'Be the Father' of Her Children on Their First Date

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are embracing parenthood, and their journey began much earlier than expected. During a recent Bumble Instagram Stories takeover on Tuesday, November 18, Hewitt recalled a striking moment from their first date. "When we went on our first date, we went out for dinner for the first time, I was like, ‘Don’t think I’m crazy, but I just know that you’re going to be the father of my children,’” the 29-year-old model revealed.

Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt said they sensed they would have children from their first date.

Davidson, 32, echoed her sentiment, saying he replied simply, “I know.” “And look at us now!” Hewitt laughed, marking just how quickly their relationship has blossomed.

Source: @elsie/Instagram The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

Their appearance on social media provided fans with a glimpse into their budding romance, which turned into something more significant when they announced their pregnancy earlier this year. A source told Us Weekly that Davidson is “over the moon” about becoming a parent. “He is excited about this next chapter,” the source added, confirming that Hewitt announced she was expecting on July 16.

Source: @elsie/Instagram Friends said the couple is excited as they await baby No. 1.

As part of Bumble's real-life love story campaign, the couple shared amusing anecdotes about their dynamic. Hewitt mentioned her favorite date night involves an escape room, to which Davidson responded with a chuckle that they hadn't done one yet. “I was like, ‘Oh, cool, dude,’” he recalled, teasing Hewitt about her enthusiasm.

The couple certainly didn’t anticipate growing their brood just yet, but a source told Us Weekly, “Pete and Elsie definitely weren’t planning on starting a family but are over the moon about it. They are so excited.” Reflecting on their growth together, Hewitt praised Davidson.

“You are very patient with me, and a lesson we have both learned is I need to work on my time management, and Pete is so patient with me.” Davidson humorously added, “That’s a lesson that any guy can learn, you’re just going to be late and it’s fine.” After confirming their relationship publicly in May, Davidson and Hewitt made their red carpet debut at the Blossom Ball in New York City. In July, Hewitt joyfully posted a video on Instagram revealing their pregnancy, along with a sonogram and an amusing caption: “Welp now everyone knows we had s--.”

According to insiders, the couple's little one is due this winter. “They’ve been living together and getting everything ready for the baby, and it’s brought them so much closer,” the source noted. Despite their excitement, Davidson has expressed his desire for some privacy. In an episode of “The Breakfast Club,” he admitted, “I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s---,” referring to his fame.

Though the couple is committed to their new roles as parents, they aren’t rushing into marriage just yet. “It has been an exciting time for them and they are doing really well as a couple,” said the insider. “They have talked about getting engaged but are not rushing it. It’s not their priority right now.”

Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson joked about wanting more privacy as their fame grows.