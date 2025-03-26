or
Who Is Elsie Hewitt? Meet the Rising Star Who Is Dating Pete Davidson

Photo of Elsie Hewitt
Source: @elsieeats/Instagram

Elsie Hewitt has emerged as a name to watch, especially after rumors about her dating Pete Davidson surfaced this year.

March 26 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Model and actress Elsie Hewitt has emerged as a name to watch, especially after the news of her romance with Pete Davidson took flight this month.

But the Saturday Night Live alum isn’t the only high-profile connection in Hewitt’s dazzling love life.

Here’s everything you need to know about this captivating beauty shaking up Hollywood!

Photo of Elsie Hewitt
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Elsie Hewitt is making waves as a model and an actress.

A Multi-Talented Star on the Rise

Hailing from London, England, Hewitt is not just a pretty face; she’s making waves as both a model and an actress. With her stunning looks, she’s graced the runways and campaigns for brands like Guess and was even crowned Playboy’s Miss June in 2017.

Hewitt is also carving out a niche in fashion design, boasting her own clothing line in collaboration with Basic Pleasure Mode, which she proudly showcases on her Instagram.

On the acting front, Hewitt has made her mark with roles in hit shows like Industry and Teenage Bada--, plus guest appearances on Dave. Fans can look forward to seeing more of her talent in upcoming films including Floating Carousel, We’re Already Here, and The Pick Up Artist.

Photo of Elsie Hewitt
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Elsie Hewitt loves to share her food adventures via Instagram.

Social Media Sensation

The fashionista star has a whopping 1 million followers on her personal Instagram, where she offers a glimpse into her glamorous life filled with goofy moments.

Hewitt also loves to share her culinary adventures through a dedicated food account, (@elsieeats). Here, she proudly shows mouth-watering meals. She also has a YouTube channel, where she vlogs about her delicious food experiences.

A Star-Studded Romance History

Before Davidson, Hewitt’s dating history is as exciting as her career. She’s been linked to a constellation of A-listers including Jason Sudeikis, Ryan Phillippe and Benny Blanco.

An insider spilled to Life & Style in July 2024 that Hewitt helped Sudeikis rediscover himself post-Ted Lasso: “The good news for Jason is that he’s finally living for himself a little bit... He’s finally opening himself up to a new relationship after being in the Ted Lasso bubble.”

Though things appeared to be vibing well between the two, their love story came to an end.

Photos of Jason Sudeikis, Benny Blanco and Ryan Philippe
Source: MEGA

Elsie Hewitt has been romantically linked to Jason Sudeikis, Benny Blanco and Ryan Philippe.

A Controversial Past

In 2017, she made headlines when she sued Phillippe, claiming he punched and threw her down the stairs. Philippe vehemently denied the allegations, and the case was settled in 2019.

Compsite Photo of Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson
Source: @elsie/Instagram ; MEGA

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson were spotted getting cozy in March.

Romance with Pete Davidson Heats Up!

Fast forward to March, when Hewitt was spotted cozying up to Davidson, sparking a whirlwind of dating rumors.

The two were seen enjoying some fun in the sun, packing on the PDA during a recent outing in Palm Beach. Photos from Daily Mail showed their undeniable chemistry.

