Pete Davidson's Ex Elsie Hewitt Reveals 'Deafening' Reality of Solo Parenting Their Baby After Split
May 15 2026, Updated 12:37 p.m. ET
Elsie Hewitt is keeping it real about the draining realities of solo parenting following her split from Pete Davidson.
“When you finally get screaming baby down for a nap and you exhale and sit with yourself a sec and realize you haven’t breathed for an hour or peed all day," Hewitt, 30, captioned a selfie posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 14. "The silence is deafening.”
Elsie Hewitt Opened Up About 'Deafening' Parenting Struggles
In the photo, the model appeared makeup-free and had a blank expression on her face as she rested with one hand across her forehead, looking exhausted and overwhelmed. She dressed casually in a white T-shirt, with her brown hair pulled back in a ponytail.
The mom-of-one shared another selfie, cropped to show only half her face as she looked off-frame. "I am a zombie," she wrote over the snap.
Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson's Split Was Confirmed
The update comes one day after multiple outlets confirmed Hewitt and Davidson's split.
Sources claimed issues in their relationship intensified after the model gave birth to their first child, daughter Scottie Rose, on December 12, 2025.
The comedian's heavy work schedule was reportedly an issue and created a wedge in their romance.
"Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born," said the insider. "It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money."
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Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson Are '100 Percent' Focused on Co-Parenting
Though the pair split "very recently," a separate insider emphasized they're still "100 percent focused" on their daughter.
"Working out the best co-parenting solution is their top priority," the source continued.
People reported on Friday, May 15, that despite split rumors, the stars were still communicating, as they have a history of being on and off.
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Are 'Working on Things'
“Pete and Elsie are working on things. They want one another to succeed and be happy," the source said. "There have been points where they've split and have gotten back together."
The actor, 32, and the influencer were first romantically linked in March 2025 after getting caught packing on the PDA in Palm Beach, Fla. That June, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together.
Speculation of a possible split ignited earlier this month when DeuxMoi reported a blind item that suggested they were on the rocks.