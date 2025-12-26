or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Elsie Hewitt
OK LogoHEALTH

Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Shows Off Slim Postpartum Body in 'Adult Diapers' 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Their First Baby

Photo of Pete Davidson with Elsie Hewitt and photo of Elsie Hewitt
Source: @elsie/instagram

Elsie Hewitt gave birth on December 12.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Elsie Hewitt's postpartum selfie was both relatable and jaw-dropping.

On Friday, December 26, the model shocked fans by showing off her slim stomach just two weeks after giving birth to her and boyfriend Pete Davidson's first child together. However, she was also wearing "adult diapers" in the snap.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsie Hewitt Puts Postpartum Body on Display

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Elsie Hewitt showed off her fit figure just two weeks after she gave birth to her first child with Pete Davidson.
Source: @elsie/instagram

Elsie Hewitt showed off her fit figure just two weeks after she gave birth to her first child with Pete Davidson.

"Adult diapers all day (&night)," she captioned a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, which showed off her slim, toned stomach while wearing just a dark T-shirt and the disposable bottoms. "My sister asked if I pee in them & if you're wondering the same thing the answer is NO LMAO."

The new mom also pointed out a couple postpartum care items she's been using, such as ice pack pads and a peri bottle.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The new mom admitted she's been wearing 'adult diapers' every day and night.
Source: @elsie/instagram

The new mom admitted she's been wearing 'adult diapers' every day and night.

The star followed up the picture with a fresh-faced selfie she took while lying in bed and sipping coffee in a white cropped tank top.

"Every morning the second thing I think about when I wake up is this @dunkin peppermint mocha latte," she wrote. "The first is my baby."

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Elsie Hewitt Give Birth?

MORE ON:
Elsie Hewitt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The couple named their daughter after the actor's late father.
Source: @elsie/instagram

The couple named their daughter after the actor's late father.

As OK! reported, the couple waited a few days to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy, doing so on December 18.

"Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025 Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson ♥️my best work yet," she gushed in the Instagram caption. "I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. - elsie. wu tang forever. - pete."

Their daughter's name is a tribute to the comedian's father, Scott Davidson, who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Couple's Romance

Photo of The new parents started dating earlier this year.
Source: @elsie/instagram

The new parents started dating earlier this year.

The duo began dating earlier this year.

"When we went on our first date, like we went out to dinner for the first time, I was like, 'Okay, don't think that I'm crazy, but I just know you're going to be the father of my children.' And he was like, 'Yeah,'" the brunette beauty recently spilled of their relationship in an interview.

Hewitt, 29, announced she was pregnant in July, quipping in the caption, "welp now everyone knows we had s--."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The comedian said it's been his 'dream forever' to become a dad.
Source: @elsie/instagram

The comedian said it's been his 'dream forever' to become a dad.

Despite the quick timeline, the Saturday Night Live alum, 32, was over the moon when he found out he was going to become a father.

"I honestly couldn't be more excited. As you know, it's been my dream forever since I was a little kid," he raved to a reporter. "The baby's mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist ever. She's going to be a great mom, and I'm just stoked."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.