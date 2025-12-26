Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Shows Off Slim Postpartum Body in 'Adult Diapers' 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Their First Baby
Dec. 26 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
Elsie Hewitt's postpartum selfie was both relatable and jaw-dropping.
On Friday, December 26, the model shocked fans by showing off her slim stomach just two weeks after giving birth to her and boyfriend Pete Davidson's first child together. However, she was also wearing "adult diapers" in the snap.
Elsie Hewitt Puts Postpartum Body on Display
"Adult diapers all day (&night)," she captioned a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, which showed off her slim, toned stomach while wearing just a dark T-shirt and the disposable bottoms. "My sister asked if I pee in them & if you're wondering the same thing the answer is NO LMAO."
The new mom also pointed out a couple postpartum care items she's been using, such as ice pack pads and a peri bottle.
The star followed up the picture with a fresh-faced selfie she took while lying in bed and sipping coffee in a white cropped tank top.
"Every morning the second thing I think about when I wake up is this @dunkin peppermint mocha latte," she wrote. "The first is my baby."
When Did Elsie Hewitt Give Birth?
As OK! reported, the couple waited a few days to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy, doing so on December 18.
"Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025 Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson ♥️my best work yet," she gushed in the Instagram caption. "I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. - elsie. wu tang forever. - pete."
Their daughter's name is a tribute to the comedian's father, Scott Davidson, who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Inside the Couple's Romance
The duo began dating earlier this year.
"When we went on our first date, like we went out to dinner for the first time, I was like, 'Okay, don't think that I'm crazy, but I just know you're going to be the father of my children.' And he was like, 'Yeah,'" the brunette beauty recently spilled of their relationship in an interview.
Hewitt, 29, announced she was pregnant in July, quipping in the caption, "welp now everyone knows we had s--."
Despite the quick timeline, the Saturday Night Live alum, 32, was over the moon when he found out he was going to become a father.
"I honestly couldn't be more excited. As you know, it's been my dream forever since I was a little kid," he raved to a reporter. "The baby's mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist ever. She's going to be a great mom, and I'm just stoked."