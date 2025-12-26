Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Shows Off Slim Postpartum Body in 'Adult Diapers' 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Their First Baby

Article continues below advertisement

Elsie Hewitt's postpartum selfie was both relatable and jaw-dropping. On Friday, December 26, the model shocked fans by showing off her slim stomach just two weeks after giving birth to her and boyfriend Pete Davidson's first child together. However, she was also wearing "adult diapers" in the snap.

Elsie Hewitt Puts Postpartum Body on Display

Source: @elsie/instagram Elsie Hewitt showed off her fit figure just two weeks after she gave birth to her first child with Pete Davidson.

"Adult diapers all day (&night)," she captioned a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, which showed off her slim, toned stomach while wearing just a dark T-shirt and the disposable bottoms. "My sister asked if I pee in them & if you're wondering the same thing the answer is NO LMAO." The new mom also pointed out a couple postpartum care items she's been using, such as ice pack pads and a peri bottle.

Source: @elsie/instagram The new mom admitted she's been wearing 'adult diapers' every day and night.

The star followed up the picture with a fresh-faced selfie she took while lying in bed and sipping coffee in a white cropped tank top. "Every morning the second thing I think about when I wake up is this @dunkin peppermint mocha latte," she wrote. "The first is my baby."

When Did Elsie Hewitt Give Birth?

Source: @elsie/instagram The couple named their daughter after the actor's late father.

As OK! reported, the couple waited a few days to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy, doing so on December 18. "Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025 Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson ♥️my best work yet," she gushed in the Instagram caption. "I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. - elsie. wu tang forever. - pete." Their daughter's name is a tribute to the comedian's father, Scott Davidson, who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Inside the Couple's Romance

Source: @elsie/instagram The new parents started dating earlier this year.

The duo began dating earlier this year. "When we went on our first date, like we went out to dinner for the first time, I was like, 'Okay, don't think that I'm crazy, but I just know you're going to be the father of my children.' And he was like, 'Yeah,'" the brunette beauty recently spilled of their relationship in an interview. Hewitt, 29, announced she was pregnant in July, quipping in the caption, "welp now everyone knows we had s--."

Source: @elsie/instagram The comedian said it's been his 'dream forever' to become a dad.