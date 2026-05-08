Pete Davidson Emerges at FDNY Event as Breakup Rumors With Elsie Hewitt Swirl
May 8 2026, Published 5:16 a.m. ET
Pete Davidson stepped out at the Leary Firefighters Foundation 10th Anniversary Firefighter Challenge held at the FDNY Fire Academy in New York City on Friday, May 1, as breakup rumors swirled with Elsie Hewitt, who is the mother of his 5-month old daughter Scottie.
Rachael Ray took to Instagram to post a photo of the former Saturday Night Live star, 32, at the event.
Pete Davidson Takes a Break From Dad Life
Davidson is giving a thumbs-up while dressed in firemen's attire.
“Combining my love for cooking with my passion for giving back,” she captioned the photo. “Thank you to our heros [sic] 🧡🔥
Davidson and model Hewitt, 30, welcomed daughter Scottie Rose in December 2025.
A source told PEOPLE on Thursday, April 30, “There are issues, but they're trying to figure things out together. They're adjusting to parenthood and working through the process."
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Named Daughter After His Firefighter Father
The couple began dating in March 2025, and announced they were expecting their first child in July of that same year.
The little girl was named after Davidson’s father, Scott Davidson, who was a NYC firefighter killed during the September 11 terror attacks.
Dad life suits Pete, who was captured cuddling his newborn daughter in a skin-to-skin moment that showed off his tattoo removal process.
Pete Davidson's Love Life
- Pete Davidson and New Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Go Instagram Official as Model Posts Video of the Comedian in a Robe
- Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Mimics Look His Ex Kim Kardashian Wore to 2022 Met Gala as New Couple Makes Red Carpet Debut
- Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Fuel Dating Rumors By Attending Friendsgiving Dinner Together
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prior to Hewitt, Davidson’s conquests included Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.
In a 2025 interview, Davidson opened up to Page Six about his extensive love life.
“It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly,” Davidson said. “Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood.”
He found that others like Timothée Chalamet didn’t get the same scrutiny.
Davidson continued, “But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living h---.”
He wishes the focus was on his work, not his dating experience.
“It’s embarrassing because you want people to write about your work,” Davidson explained. “I was one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating.”
Pete Davidson's Career Log
Davidson appeared on Saturday Night Live from 2014-2022.
Also in 2022, the comedian joined his fellow Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost in purchasing a Staten Island Ferry. They plan to make it into a party boat.
Nowadays, Davidson has five projects coming up: Crime thriller How To Rob a Bank with Zoë Kravitz and Nicholas Hoult; comedy Wizards! with Orlando Bloom; Bitcoin with Gal Gadot and Isla Fisher; crime thriller Tommy Karate with Simon Rex; and romantic comedy That Time We Met.