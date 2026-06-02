Pete Davidson's Ex Elsie Hewitt All Smiles in Plunging Red Dress Following Shock Split Just Months After Welcoming Daughter: Photos

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Elsie Hewitt is turning heads on social media, flashing her curves in a plunging red dress just weeks after her split from Pete Davidson hit headlines. The model and actress, 30, showed off her figure while lying on a red checkered picnic blanket in photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, June 2.

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Elsie Hewitt Posed in Plunging Red Dress

Source: @elsiehewitt/Instagram Elsie Hewitt took advantage of a sunny day and posed on a red picnic blanket.

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"🐞," she captioned the sultry carousel of photos. In the photos, the influencer wore her dark brunette locks straight and sleek, finishing the look with black sunglasses.

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Fans Joked Elsie Hewitt Had a 'Glow' After Pete Davidson Split

Source: MEGA Fans supported Elsie Hewitt in the comments section, saying the comedian 'fumbled so badly.'

Fans in the comments section praised Hewitt's racy look, joking that she had the "leaving Pete Davidson glow." "Pete fumbled SO BADLY," one admirer wrote, while another said, "I love your dress, glowing beauty ❤️." "Love your dress. It suits you 🙂," a third added. "So beautiful."

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Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson Split Last Month

Source: @elsiehewitt/Instagram Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson's split was confirmed on May 14.

As OK! previously reported, Hewitt and Davidson's split was confirmed on May 14. At the time, insiders claimed issues in their relationship intensified after the model gave birth to their first child, daughter Scottie Rose, on December 12, 2025. The comedian's demanding work schedule was reportedly a source of tension in the relationship, ultimately causing distance between the pair. "Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born," said the insider. "It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money."

Elsie Hewitt Took Aim at Pete Davidson in Brutal Comment

Source: @elsiehewitt/Instagram Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson first sparked dating rumors in March 2025.