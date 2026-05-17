Elsie Hewitt Takes Aim at Baby Daddy Pete Davidson in Brutal Comment Over Her Financial Situation After Shocking Split

Article continues below advertisement

Elsie Hewitt revealed she's doing her own finances following her recent split from Pete Davidson. The model, 30, engaged with a fan in a since-deleted TikTok comment thread on a recent video where she confirmed she's focusing on handling her money alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsie Hewitt Reportedly Deleted Her TikTok Comment

Source: MEGA Elsie Hewitt blasted ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Pete Davidson in a scathing since-deleted comment on TikTok.

A screenshot of the comment went viral on X on Sunday, May 17, where Hewitt — who shares a daughter Scottie the comedian — discussed her economical issues. "I hope you don't mean you're doing the financial part alone," a fan commented. "That would be insane given the circumstances. You seem like a lovely person and a wonderful mother! We're all rooting for you!" In response, the English native said: "I am :)."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt gave birth to daughter, Scottie, in December 2025.

Elsewhere in the thread, another person chimed in: "But not staying with your partner when they are [postpartum] is insanely loser behavior. This is THE most vulnerable time in a woman's life." Hewitt also replied to the fan, noting: "Amen sis." "Why is he not helping you like dead a--? someone else asked.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Welcomed Their Daughter in December 2025

Source: @elsie/Instagram The former couple parted ways several months after welcoming their daughter.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 32, and Hewitt announced their split on May 14 — five months after welcoming Scottie. The ex-couple began a relationship in May 2025 and Hewitt gave birth to their daughter in December 2025. Their baby girl was named after the funnyman's father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who passed away during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Despite their breakup, the King of Staten Island actor and the catwalk queen are reportedly still "working on things" together. “They want one another to succeed and be happy," an insider told People on May 15.

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt may never reconcile.