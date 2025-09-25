Pete Davidson Reveals Heartbreaking Confession His 'Supportive' Mom Made That Prompted Him to Get Sober: 'That Killed Me'
Pete Davidson opened up on his addiction struggle like never before during his Tuesday, September 23, appearance on Theo Von's "This Past Weekend" podcast.
While Davidson, who's now sober, said it upset him that friends began pulling away due to his heavy drug use, he didn't take getting clean seriously until his mom, Amy Davidson, called him during one of his rehab stays.
Pete Davidson's Mom Inspired Him to Get Sober
"My mom’s the most supportive person in the world. She's the best. And she's been the most supportive ever, and it got to a point where she called me when I was in rehab and she was like, ‘My biggest fear is that I will turn on the news and I’ll see that my son has died,’" the Saturday Night Live alum, 31, spilled. "And she's never been like that [blunt] because she's so supportive and wants to always have positivity around."
Pete's confession touched the podcast host — who's also an addict — as he shed a tear.
"That killed me," the Bupkis star recalled. "So I was like, 'Alright, can’t die until she’s dead.' I’d have to be a heartless f------ sociopath to not get my s--- together."
"I'm a lucky guy in that aspect," the stand-up comic emphasized. "I have a really supportive, cool family that has never asked me for anything."
Pete Davidson Feels 'Grateful' Ahead of Fatherhood
The Staten Island native is thankful he got sober when he did, as he and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt announced in July that they're expecting a baby together.
"I'm really grateful it happened now, and I wasn’t looking for a relationship or looking to … obviously I wanted to, but I wasn’t looking to have a baby. And it all just kind of happened at once. And it’s been, like, awesome," he raved. "I’m, like, relieved it’s [Elsie]. And just it’s, yeah, I’m f------ excited, dude. It’s awesome."
In a previous interview, Pete admitted he feels guilty that the model has to experience her first pregnancy in the spotlight.
"I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s---," he said, referring to his headline-making past. "Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing."
"She’s a very private person and she’s the one doing all the work. It’s supposed to be a beautiful experience," Pete explained. "She’s never made me feel this way or said anything, but I feel so guilty and horrible that I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy."