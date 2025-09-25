or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Pete Davidson
NEWS

Pete Davidson Reveals Heartbreaking Confession His 'Supportive' Mom Made That Prompted Him to Get Sober: 'That Killed Me'

Photo of Pete Davidson and a photo of his sister Casey with their mom Amy
Source: @theovon/youtube;@caseydavidson/instagram

Pete Davidson is now sober after years of substance abuse.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Pete Davidson opened up on his addiction struggle like never before during his Tuesday, September 23, appearance on Theo Von's "This Past Weekend" podcast.

While Davidson, who's now sober, said it upset him that friends began pulling away due to his heavy drug use, he didn't take getting clean seriously until his mom, Amy Davidson, called him during one of his rehab stays.

Pete Davidson's Mom Inspired Him to Get Sober

Source: @theovon/youtube

Pete Davidson admitted his mom's fear about him dying from drug use prompted him take rehab seriously.

"My mom’s the most supportive person in the world. She's the best. And she's been the most supportive ever, and it got to a point where she called me when I was in rehab and she was like, ‘My biggest fear is that I will turn on the news and I’ll see that my son has died,’" the Saturday Night Live alum, 31, spilled. "And she's never been like that [blunt] because she's so supportive and wants to always have positivity around."

Source: mega

The former 'SNL' star said he's 'lucky' to have such a 'supportive, cool family.'

Pete's confession touched the podcast host — who's also an addict — as he shed a tear.

"That killed me," the Bupkis star recalled. "So I was like, 'Alright, can’t die until she’s dead.' I’d have to be a heartless f------ sociopath to not get my s--- together."

"I'm a lucky guy in that aspect," the stand-up comic emphasized. "I have a really supportive, cool family that has never asked me for anything."

MORE ON:
Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Feels 'Grateful' Ahead of Fatherhood

Source: @elsie/instagram

The comedian and Elsie Hewitt revealed she was pregnant in July.

The Staten Island native is thankful he got sober when he did, as he and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt announced in July that they're expecting a baby together.

"I'm really grateful it happened now, and I wasn’t looking for a relationship or looking to … obviously I wanted to, but I wasn’t looking to have a baby. And it all just kind of happened at once. And it’s been, like, awesome," he raved. "I’m, like, relieved it’s [Elsie]. And just it’s, yeah, I’m f------ excited, dude. It’s awesome."

Source: @elsie/instagram

The actor said he's 'grateful' he's sober before becoming a dad.

In a previous interview, Pete admitted he feels guilty that the model has to experience her first pregnancy in the spotlight.

"I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s---," he said, referring to his headline-making past. "Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing."

"She’s a very private person and she’s the one doing all the work. It’s supposed to be a beautiful experience," Pete explained. "She’s never made me feel this way or said anything, but I feel so guilty and horrible that I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy."

