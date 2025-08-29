or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Elsie Hewitt
OK LogoCOUPLES

Pete Davidson's Pregnant Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Shows Off Baby Bump and Rocks Thong Bikini During Their Romantic Vacation: Photos

Photo of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Pete Davidson's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, flaunted her growing baby bump on a luxe vacation with the 'SNL' star.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 29 2025, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt gave fans an inside look at their "babymoon."

The model, 29, turned to the side and flaunted her pregnant belly in a sweet mirror selfie with the Saturday Night Live star on Friday, August 29.

Hewitt donned a multicolor plaid bikini, while Davidson went shirtless in turquoise swim trunks.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Elsie Hewitt is pregnant with Pete Davidson's child.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Elsie Hewitt is pregnant with Pete Davidson's child.

The comedian, 31, planted a kiss on his woman's head as she caressed her stomach, with a towel tied around her hair.

They recapped several memories from their tropical vacation, including a mid-snorkeling cuddle moment, Davidson munching on noodles and Hewitt relaxing in a bubble bath.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson have been publicly dating since March.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson have been publicly dating since March.

In one image, the London native lay on her stomach at the back of a boat and flashed her butt in a cheeky orange thong. She paired her bathing suit with a camo baseball cap and black sunglasses as she glanced over her shoulder at the camera.

Davidson also captured a selfie of his girlfriend in the water with snorkeling goggles on her face. In the subsequent three photos, she zoomed in on her hilarious facial expression and casual wave at her man.

MORE ON:
Elsie Hewitt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Pete Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Pete Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande.

Hewitt capped off the photo dump with a snap of Davidson seemingly mocking her, as he stuffed what appeared to be a pillow inside his white tank, mimicking her baby bump. The actor was all smiles in a New York Yankees baseball cap and blue shorts as he stood on a balcony overlooking the water.

"Coupla silly geese on vacashon," Hewitt captioned the Instagram carousel, then added in the comments, "ngl i think the bump is mostly bloat."

"Pete has never looked happier ❤️❤️ love you guys together!!!" one social media user exclaimed, while another noticed, "He look so healthy with you 🥹."

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's Pregnancy Announcement

Image of Elsie Hewitt is vacationing with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Elsie Hewitt is vacationing with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The duo — who were first romantically linked in March — announced they were expecting a child in a surprising shared Instagram post on July 16.

"Welp now everyone knows we had s--," she captioned a photo dump featuring the dad-to-be embracing her stomach from behind.

Hewitt captured moments from her doctor's appointments, dressed in a hospital gown, holding her boyfriend's hand and looking at a sonogram. She added pregnancy memes as well, including "Mamacita" from Love Island and a photo of SpongeBob giving the side eye with the text, "One of y’all hiding your pregnancy I can feel it."

"I honestly couldn't be more excited. As you know, it's been my dream forever since I was a little kid [to have a baby]," the stand-up star told an outlet. "The baby's mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist ever. She's going to be a great mom, and I'm just stoked."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.