Pete Davidson's Pregnant Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Shows Off Baby Bump and Rocks Thong Bikini During Their Romantic Vacation: Photos

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt gave fans an inside look at their "babymoon." The model, 29, turned to the side and flaunted her pregnant belly in a sweet mirror selfie with the Saturday Night Live star on Friday, August 29. Hewitt donned a multicolor plaid bikini, while Davidson went shirtless in turquoise swim trunks.

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt is pregnant with Pete Davidson's child.

The comedian, 31, planted a kiss on his woman's head as she caressed her stomach, with a towel tied around her hair. They recapped several memories from their tropical vacation, including a mid-snorkeling cuddle moment, Davidson munching on noodles and Hewitt relaxing in a bubble bath.

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson have been publicly dating since March.

In one image, the London native lay on her stomach at the back of a boat and flashed her butt in a cheeky orange thong. She paired her bathing suit with a camo baseball cap and black sunglasses as she glanced over her shoulder at the camera. Davidson also captured a selfie of his girlfriend in the water with snorkeling goggles on her face. In the subsequent three photos, she zoomed in on her hilarious facial expression and casual wave at her man.

Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande.

Hewitt capped off the photo dump with a snap of Davidson seemingly mocking her, as he stuffed what appeared to be a pillow inside his white tank, mimicking her baby bump. The actor was all smiles in a New York Yankees baseball cap and blue shorts as he stood on a balcony overlooking the water. "Coupla silly geese on vacashon," Hewitt captioned the Instagram carousel, then added in the comments, "ngl i think the bump is mostly bloat." "Pete has never looked happier ❤️❤️ love you guys together!!!" one social media user exclaimed, while another noticed, "He look so healthy with you 🥹."

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's Pregnancy Announcement

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt is vacationing with boyfriend Pete Davidson.