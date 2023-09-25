Who Is Pete Davidson's New Rumored Flame Madelyn Cline? 9 Things to Know About the Netflix Star
After Pete Davidson called it quits with Chase Sui Wonders, the Saturday Night Live star is now supposedly dating Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline.
A source confirmed the romance in a statement to Us Weekly, revealing that the pair enjoyed the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel before having breakfast together the following day.
"They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats," the insider continued.
She Was Born in Goose Creek, S.C.
Cline was born on December 21, 1997, in Charleston, S.C., and grew up in Goose Creek. Her father, Mark Cline, is a water system engineer, while her mother, Pam Cline, is a real estate agent.
Madelyn Cline Initially Started Working as a Model
Before breaking out into the acting world, Cline initially started her career as a model.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the 25-year-old Stranger Things star revealed that their family went to New York during the summers after she was contacted by a model scout.
"I started to save up for college, which I was really excited about because I was like, I'm helping my parents. I feel really proud of that," she continued.
She Dropped Out of College to Pursue an Acting Career
At 19 years old, Cline took a risk and dropped out of college. She moved to Los Angeles, Calif., where she struggled, as she lived out of her car for three years before rising to fame.
She Became Part of a Famous Commercial When She Was a Child
In 2022, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and reacted to a Chuck E. Cheese commercial she worked on as a kid.
"You know, uh… Have you ever, you've had a Lunchable, I'm sure," she said, expressing her embarrassment. "It's like that, the same thing. It is a Lunchable."
She Once Revealed Her Struggles With an Eating Disorder
Despite gaining success, Cline soon found herself struggling with an eating disorder.
She spoke with Women's Health and shared how self-love has been a constant journey for her.
"When I was younger I did struggle with eating disorders, specifically when I was a teenager. I think I was around 16 when I started working out a lot," she revealed. "I would wake up every morning at 5 a.m. and I would work out for 30 minutes. It was super rigorous cardio every day."
When Cline failed to get the results she wanted, she began restricting her eating and cutting calories to the point where she only ate six almonds for breakfast. Cline then ended up harming herself.
Her mother soon took a step and helped her in her recovery.
She Appeared in Several Shows Before Landing Her Biggest Break Yet
Cline started having minor roles in TV shows like Boy Erased, Vice Principals, The Originals and Stranger Things — but she scored her biggest break in 2020 when she started starring in the Netflix drama series Outer Banks.
The spotlight helped her to land her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Her other works include 23rd Psalm: Redemption, Children of Wax, The Jury, Bridge the Cap and Savannah Sunrise.
Madelyn Cline Dated Her 'Outer Banks' Costar Chase Stokes
Cline met her now ex-lover Chase Stokes while filming Season 1 of Outer Banks, as they played the roles of Sarah Cameron and John B.
They soon sparked dating rumors in April 2020 but only confirmed their relationship in June 2020.
However, they called it quits in November 2021 after more than one year of dating.
"Madelyn and Chase are no longer together," a source told People. "They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago."
She Also Sparked Romances with Other Celebrities Before Pete Davidson
Before dating Davidson, Cline ignited two dating rumors over the past few years.
In December 2021, she was spotted having dinner with Zack Bia. She was then linked to Jackson Guthy in May 2022 after he appeared on her Instagram.
Cline spoke about the musician in her interviews, though she did not directly mention his name. By the end of August, they sparked split rumors after she unfollowed him and deleted his photos from her account.