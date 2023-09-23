OK Magazine
Pete Davidson Called Out for His 'Unhealthy' Relationship Habits After Rumors Swirl He's Dating Madelyn Cline

Sep. 23 2023, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Pete Davidson may have a new boo!

On Friday, September 22, a news outlet reported that the SNL alum has sparked a romance with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline.

Pete Davidson dated Kim Kardashian for nine months in 2021-2022.

“Pete and Madelyn are dating,” the source spilled. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning.”

The insider added: “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

This news came after People reported the comedian and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders had broken up after almost a year of dating. “He’s single again,” the source revealed. “He’s out and about and doing really well.”

Davidson has been known to be quite the player over the years, including his romances with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David and Margaret Qualley. In response to the news of his latest beau, fans were not afraid to point out the actor’s dating history.

Pete Davidson was rumored to have spent the night at the Beverly Hills Hotel with Madelyn Cline.

“The way Pete relationship hops is so unhealthy. No wonder him and Ariana were obsessed with each other. They don't know how to be alone for 10 seconds,” one user said, while a second added, “He’s rich and famous, that makes him handsome I guess.”

“How many women have he dated now?” a third person asked, while a fourth dissed, “A new girl every week.”

Pete Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande.

Another user questioned, “What is Pete's secret??” while a sixth stated, “He should give relationships a break pls.”

As OK! previously reported, rumors of the fling with Cline came after a source claimed Davidson broke up with Wonders because being in a serious relationship "wasn't the healthiest choice right now."

Pete Davidson was dating Kate Beckinsale in 2019.

"There’s no bad blood, Chase just wants to see him happy and thriving," the source claimed, while noting the star is "telling everyone he’s taking a time-out from dating."

However, the insider admitted, "He’s a sucker for romance. His friends are expecting him to meet someone new ASAP."

Back in March, The King of Staten Island alum opened up about his dating life on Jon Bernthal's "Real Ones" podcast.

"I’m in my 20’s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people," he told the host. "I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting."

Us Weekly reported on Davidson's rumored new relationship.

