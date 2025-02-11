Pete Davidson Shows Off Toned and Tattoo-Free Body in New Underwear Campaign: Photos
Pete Davidson is showing off a new side of himself.
The comedian — and his body — were front and center in a new apparel campaign as the "Official Boyfriend of Reformation."
In addition to filming a skit with the brand, the star, 31, posed in the line's underwear for a hot photoshoot, which revealed he's erased most of the ink he had all over his body.
In two of the photos, Davidson slightly lifted up his white T-shirt to expose his abs while also wearing white boxer briefs.
The Bupkis lead also showed off his muscles by going shirtless in a pair of sweatpants.
Davidson wore his new title proudly by donning a gray crewneck sweater that reads "official boyfriend" in addition to black briefs. The collection features an "official girlfriend" sweatshirt as well.
The Saturday Night Live alum discussed the painful tattoo removal process in a few recent interviews, admitting it's taken quite some time to get rid of what he's estimated to be around 200 tattoos.
"They gotta burn off a layer of your skin and then it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks and you can't get in the sunlight. Then you gotta do it, like, 12 more times," he shared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
During an appearance on Seth Meyers' late-night program, he noted if the tattoo is just black ink, "it's a little easier. But if it's a color tattoo, it takes forever."
"I made a lot of those decisions before rehab, so I have the dumbest tattoos," Davidson quipped of why he's getting rid of the artwork. "I got a collection of cartoons smoking blunts like a muppet smoking a blunt, the Tootsie Pop owl smoking a blunt."
The Staten Island native is back in the spotlight after taking time away to focus on his mental health and get sober.
As OK! reported, an insider told a news outlet Davidson is "doing a lot better" these days.
"He’s taking care of himself, eating right, listening to his doctors and staying away from booze and marijuana," the insider spilled. "Pete feels proud of what he’s accomplished."
Despite his history of dating countless Hollywood hotties — including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale — it's believed the Big Time Adolescence actor is currently single.
This past November, rumors swirled Davidson had a rough split from The Bachelor's Maria Georgas, but the reality star denied the gossip.
"Never dated Pete. False rumor!" she declared on her Instagram Story at the time. "I’m friends with his sister. Case closed."
Davidson's last public romance was with actress Madelyn Cline, whom he dated for less than a year before splitting in 2024.